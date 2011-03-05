Trending

Sony Opening Move to Hacker Community Too

Like Microsoft opening the community doors for Kinect, Sony is playing copycat by granting "hacking" access to the PlayStation Move.

Not to be outdone by Microsoft, earlier this week Sony revealed to Game Developers Conference attendees an application for the PlayStation 3 called "Move.me." Available this spring, the app will grant academic researchers, university instructors, college students, programming hobbyists, and HCI developers the ability to hack the PlayStation Move motion controller by transferring Move data from the console over to a Windows PC, smartphone and tablet device.

"Move.me isn't a game," reads the Move.me introduction. "It's a software server application for the PS3 system that uses the PlayStation Move motion controller as an input device. We want to see what innovative applications programmers can create using the PS Move controller, the PS3 system, the PlayStation Eye camera, and a PC."

"With the Move.me application, the high-quality, high-level tracking data that PS3 game developers use can be exported to the PC, providing a powerful tool for creating innovative applications," Sony added during GDC.

Sony offered a few examples, explaining that Move.me could help a medical researcher prototype rehabilitation applications for patients enrolled in physical therapy. It could also help game design students to develop new creative concepts for gaming within the areas of 3D modeling, motion capture and augmented reality. Other examples include applications for sports physiology and fitness training, music and the creative arts, and even creating kid-friendly programming interfaces.

The best part about Move.me is that developers won't need an SDK like other motion sensing products offered by competitors. Users also won't need to sign a costly licensing agreement. In fact, the Move.me app will come bundled with sample code, user documentation and corporate material from SCE Research and Development to get designers immediately started "out of the box."

Although Move.me will be available this spring, Sony is also offering an Early-Product Seeding Program for those who'd like to get started early. The application can be found here, but you'll need to be affiliated with a school, university or workplace.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jskilnyk 05 March 2011 05:27
    Why? So they can remove the option later on down the road when they feel threatened or when sales are boosted enough? No thank you Sony. I'll get my Xbox and PC.
  • caeden 05 March 2011 05:30
    so let me get this straight... you have to run this app on the PS3 in order to connect it to the PC? Something tells me that the educational and hacking communities want a direct connection and will make their own if this turns out to be true.
  • dkant1n 05 March 2011 05:43
    Next thing you know the ones that make succesfull apps will have the police knocking at their door because the hacked their own devices
  • mikem_90 05 March 2011 05:44
    In other news, the entire Move.me development team was arrested and had their homes raided for DMCA violations.
  • alextheblue 05 March 2011 06:03
    caedenso let me get this straight... you have to run this app on the PS3 in order to connect it to the PC? Something tells me that the educational and hacking communities want a direct connection and will make their own if this turns out to be true.Yeah this is stupid. Microsoft's SDK doesn't require a console to get in the middle. Plus... Move isn't nearly as slick for a PC based interface. The stuff the homebrew crowd has already demonstrated with Kinect is pretty sweet.
  • FrozenGpu 05 March 2011 06:03
    I doubt this will work out for those who want to develop anything software based for Sony on the community/amatuer level. With what happened to Chokolo, Sony is shooting itself w/ the flip-flop approach to allowing open access to their platform then taking it back.

    Please cut it out Sony...
  • feeddagoat 05 March 2011 07:01
    The best part about Move.me is that developers won't need an SDK like other motion sensing products offered by competitors.

    Basically we're too lazy to design one ourselves.
  • pclee 05 March 2011 07:33
    I wish I could stop rolling on the floor from laughing.
  • JD13 05 March 2011 08:02
    It's called free R&D. That way they don't have to pay anyone to develop it.
  • badaxe2 05 March 2011 08:05
    feeddagoatThe best part about Move.me is that developers won't need an SDK like other motion sensing products offered by competitors.Basically we're too lazy to design one ourselves.
    ...and the next sentence read-

    In fact, the Move.me app will come bundled with sample code, user documentation and corporate material from SCE Research and Development to get designers immediately started "out of the box."

    Almost every comment here so far has been scoffing at this, but honestly developing apps for Move (with Sony's approval) ain't exactly the same thing as hacking PS3 firmware and spreading it all over the internet for people to inevitably take advantage of (illegally). The most obvious difference being it's just a peripheral.
