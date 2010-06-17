You Don't Have to Buy Both PS3 Move Controllers

One of the criticisms of Sony's motion sensing platform, Move, is that it involves at least two different pieces of equipment: the PlayStation Eye and the Move Wand. Optional is the Move navigation controller, which is needed to play certain games (as is the case with the nunchuk for the Wii).
The Wand by itself is $49.99 and the Navigation Controller is $29.99. Now I don't know about you, but $80 is pricey enough for one set of controllers, especially if you don't already have the PlayStation Eye. However, it seems as though you don't actually need the Navigation Controller, even if you do want the full experience.
Joystiq reports that, although it might not be as comfortable, you can actually replace the Navigation Controller with a DualShock 3 controller. At an E3 presentation about Move, Sony's Anton Mikhailov confirmed that the two controllers are interchangeable.You'll be holding the DualShock with one hand and only using the d-pad and analog stick but if you can come to terms with that, you'll save yourself $30.
Does this mean then for this game that we need TWO Move controllers for the fullest experience? If that is the case what about playing with four players in a game like this? Would it just be a pass the controller around wii sports type of deal or what? I don't want to buy the Move bundle, get home and find out that I needed a second Move controller to maximize my enjoyment.
I read another article that also mentioned that some games require TWO Move controllers, not just a Move and Navigation controller. They didn't list titles, but its definately a rumor going around. Hopefully someone has more concrete details out there.
I was thinking of waiting (I have a PS3) but I think I will still get the Black Wii and also buy the Wii Fit for the exercise, yes I am older and need it you young whipper snappers out there, hehe.
WiiMote and Wii Motion Plus will run about 50$
Nunchuk will run you an extra 20$
So you're still running about 70 dollars.
If I remember right, Kinect supports at least 2 people, so you're paying about 75 per person for that as well.
Motion controls have a pretty hefty admission price, no matter which console.
What's really concerning with Move is why so many shots have people using 2 of the main controller. That's clearly two lightbulbs in the "archery" shot, not a navi controller.
If 2 controllers are going to be needed per person for some games, they'd better be up front about it.
(Could you imagine having to buy 8?)