Trending

You Don't Have to Buy Both PS3 Move Controllers

By

There are two dedicated Move controllers for Sony's PlayStation Move and you need both to get the full Move experience. But do you really need to buy both? Nope!

One of the criticisms of Sony's motion sensing platform, Move, is that it involves at least two different pieces of equipment: the PlayStation Eye and the Move Wand. Optional is the Move navigation controller, which is needed to play certain games (as is the case with the nunchuk for the Wii).

The Wand by itself is $49.99 and the Navigation Controller is $29.99. Now I don't know about you, but $80 is pricey enough for one set of controllers, especially if you don't already have the PlayStation Eye. However, it seems as though you don't actually need the Navigation Controller, even if you do want the full experience.

Joystiq reports that, although it might not be as comfortable, you can actually replace the Navigation Controller with a DualShock 3 controller. At an E3 presentation about Move, Sony's Anton Mikhailov confirmed that the two controllers are interchangeable.You'll be holding the DualShock with one hand and only using the d-pad and analog stick but if you can come to terms with that, you'll save yourself $30.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sliem 18 June 2010 02:53
    Bah, of course it's not comfortable holding a wand on one hand and and a controller on another. This is getting to pricey!!
    Reply
  • ricardok 18 June 2010 02:55
    I would buy both. It's easier to handle 2 sticks than having a dualshock 3 on my hand and the wand on the other.
    Reply
  • ricardok 18 June 2010 03:02
    sliemThis is getting to pricey!!Have you seen all the Wii stuff? The PS3 is way cheaper.
    Reply
  • DaFees 18 June 2010 03:07
    This is news I already knew, but I have a different question that I would like an answer to. I have seen a lot of videos for the Playstation Move and their Wii Sports type game. In the videos when they show the human doing the archery game, they show it being done with two of the Move Controllers. Not a Move and Navigation, but TWO Move controllers.

    Does this mean then for this game that we need TWO Move controllers for the fullest experience? If that is the case what about playing with four players in a game like this? Would it just be a pass the controller around wii sports type of deal or what? I don't want to buy the Move bundle, get home and find out that I needed a second Move controller to maximize my enjoyment.
    Reply
  • anamaniac 18 June 2010 03:11
    That's an expensive controller... I liked the over the Xbox just because of the cheaper controllers (I got them for $60, and cae with a rechargeable battery and a decent game, compared to $60 for a Xbox controller and a extra $20 for the rechargeable battery).
    Reply
  • hellwig 18 June 2010 03:15
    DaFeesThis is news I already knew, but I have a different question that I would like an answer to. I have seen a lot of videos for the Playstation Move and their Wii Sports type game. In the videos when they show the human doing the archery game, they show it being done with two of the Move Controllers. Not a Move and Navigation, but TWO Move controllers.Does this mean then for this game that we need TWO Move controllers for the fullest experience? If that is the case what about playing with four players in a game like this? Would it just be a pass the controller around wii sports type of deal or what? I don't want to buy the Move bundle, get home and find out that I needed a second Move controller to maximize my enjoyment.
    I read another article that also mentioned that some games require TWO Move controllers, not just a Move and Navigation controller. They didn't list titles, but its definately a rumor going around. Hopefully someone has more concrete details out there.
    Reply
  • scione 18 June 2010 03:30
    Would suck if you were left handed. and had to hold the dual shock controller in your right hand
    Reply
  • Regulas 18 June 2010 03:43
    Just hold tight, I am sure there will be deals where you get a free or subsidized paid for motion controller with a game.
    I was thinking of waiting (I have a PS3) but I think I will still get the Black Wii and also buy the Wii Fit for the exercise, yes I am older and need it you young whipper snappers out there, hehe.
    Reply
  • kinggraves 18 June 2010 03:49
    This isn't at all off from Nintendo's pricing, and being the first to use this style of control, they set the "value" of it.

    WiiMote and Wii Motion Plus will run about 50$
    Nunchuk will run you an extra 20$
    So you're still running about 70 dollars.
    If I remember right, Kinect supports at least 2 people, so you're paying about 75 per person for that as well.
    Motion controls have a pretty hefty admission price, no matter which console.

    What's really concerning with Move is why so many shots have people using 2 of the main controller. That's clearly two lightbulbs in the "archery" shot, not a navi controller.
    If 2 controllers are going to be needed per person for some games, they'd better be up front about it.
    (Could you imagine having to buy 8?)
    Reply
  • dman3k 18 June 2010 03:50
    I'll buy one Kinect and hold 2 of my gf's dildos while she can hold on to a candle and a can of whip. Same effect. Far less expansive for multiplayer action.
    Reply