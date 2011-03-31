Trending

Sony Crackle Streaming Free Content to PS3, Etc.

Crackle's free streaming video service has landed on the PlayStation 3, BRAVIA HDTVs and other Sony products.

Wednesday Sony announced that its Crackle streaming video service has expanded to Sony-based products including the PlayStation 3 console, Roku streaming players, Blu-ray players, and BRAVIA HDTVs. This means owners can stream full-length movies and TV episodes for free (like Hulu) onto qualified devices, but must endure the accompanying paid advertisements.

"Crackle's ad-supported service provides consumers with a uniquely curated experience that includes hundreds of Hollywood movies in genres including action, comedy, crime, horror, thriller and sci-fi, plus thousands of TV episodes and award-winning Crackle original programming - all of which can be accessed online, via mobile, and now, on a broad selection of connected devices," Sony said in a press release.

Unlike the subscription-based Netflix and Hulu Plus apps, Crackle must be accessed on the PlayStation 3 via the console's lackluster Internet browser. Users simply click the Crackle link located on the home page to pull up a list of movies, television episodes, originals and Crackle Collections. At the time of this writing, Crackle's list of full TV episodes is slim at best, offering older sitcoms like Benson, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Soap, VIP, Charlie's Angels and so on. The list also includes tons of anime ranging from Astro Boy to Blood+.

On the movie front, Crackle serves up a slightly better offering with I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Da Vinci Code, Snatch, Ghostbusters, Big Daddy, Ultraviolet and numerous others. The Collections section strings similar titles together into one selectable batch; for example, "Deadly Games" contains The Da Vinci Code, I Know What You Did Last Summer, La Femme Nikita, 8MM, 88 Minutes, Arlington Road, and dozens more.

"Crackle is the best single source of ad-supported Hollywood films and television series on the internet," said Berger. "By making our extensive collection of content available on these platforms, we're bringing an unparalleled viewing experience directly to consumers through their internet-enabled devices."

Sony added that titles are refreshed frequently featuring approximately 20 new titles per month from Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics. Crackle on PlayStation 3 and Google TV is available to audiences in the U.S. and Canada. Crackle on Roku, Sony's BRAVIA, Streaming Player and Blu-ray devices is available in the U.S. only.

At the time of this writing, Crackle is enduring some heavy traffic, so be patient. PlayStation 3 owners may want to wait out the rush and check out SOE's just-launched Free Realms instead. This free-to-play MMORPG originally launched on the PC back in April 2009, but has opened its doors to PS3 gamers as of Wednesday. The download is on the PlayStation Store and weighs over 600 MB.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trialsking 31 March 2011 08:51
    Its not too bad for free, but the ads get annoying real fast. I saw the same commercial 3 times, and now I am definitely NOT going to see the movies it was advertising.
  • mman74 31 March 2011 09:29
    What about the rest of us that don't live in the US?!
  • chick0n 31 March 2011 09:34
    Gotta love how spammers/bots just keep spamming when they KNOW no one buys their crap.

    Anyway for the Sony, you can't complain much when its free.
  • scuba dave 31 March 2011 10:07
    chick0nGotta love how spammers/bots just keep spamming when they KNOW no one buys their crap.Anyway for the Sony, you can't complain much when its free.
    I love it when they are the first comment posted.. A sign of things to come if Tom's doesn't figure out a way to ban them... :(
  • doped 31 March 2011 13:41
    scuba daveI love it when they are the first comment posted.. A sign of things to come if Tom's doesn't figure out a way to ban them...i really wouldn't be that hard. some captcha on signing up, plus registration email?!
  • virtualban 31 March 2011 17:14
    The point reward system could be modified a bit so people get let's say 1 point for every comment they mark as spam, and if enough "votes" like that are on a comment, the comment gets hidden with "probable spam" result. Accounts able to vote like this need to be for example at least one month old, and the comments that are marked as spam from each account could be registered as to provide a "user reliability" factor, so that spammers can't mark the normal comments as spam and mess up as they did with thumbs up-down. Other than this also captcha for newcomers or for posting a second comment within 2 minutes might reduce spam some bit.
  • back_by_demand 31 March 2011 19:01
    All the latest TV shows in glorious HD, available just hours after release, worldwide from any TV network at an amazing price.

    Just buy a pretty big hard drive and torrent them, you can even use your PC at work to remotely set off downloads on your machine at home and they will be waiting for you when you get home and even better you can pipe them directly to your big ass TV via a good DLNA Bluray player or a WD HD TV Live box.

    No subscription fee!
  • Vatharian 31 March 2011 19:53
    Other than this also captcha for newcomers or for posting a second comment within 2 minutes might reduce spam some bit.Well, I fail captcha 8 times out 10...
  • nao1120 31 March 2011 20:12
    Good lord!!! With the SPAM already...
  • virtualban 31 March 2011 20:35
    VatharianWell, I fail captcha 8 times out 10...But you probably don't need to post a new comment after 2 minutes, and by this I mean in all of Tom's, not one thread, so, the second comment from the same account could, one bit, slow down. For the rest, spammers evolve, and AI can not simply find which button to click, but soon even read captcha better than humans.

    I would suggest the human input in detecting spam and hiding it from view prior to being deleted by moderators could be reached by the current system at Tom's with a minor modification, such as "4 to 10 votes from people already with a badge for reporting some forum contents to the moderators would make the post automatically hidden", and spam is not a mater of saying something stupid as for the thumbs up/down that some people might have different ideas so it could work fast enough. And also spammers would need to be reporting correctly for a while to be able to mess up the system. And if they do, if they actually manage to get a proper badge for "fight against spam", and then falsely report comments as spam, their account would be deleted, while the actual comment would be saved from their "hidden" status and restored to normal.
