Trending

Pennsylvania's Wine Dispensing Vending Machines

By

Do you live in Pennsylvania and find that dealing with whomever happens to be standing at the register ruins your booze-buying experience? Well, lucky for you, the state has just introduced the country's first "wine kiosks."

Anyone who's been to Pennsylvania and has tried to buy alcohol will know that liquor laws in the state are complicated and selling wine in supermarkets isn't allowed. In an effort to make things easier for folks who want to pick up a bottle of Pinot noir for the evening's dinner, Pennsylvania has introduced wine vending machines to two grocery stores as a test run.

The machines store the wine, check ID, perform breathalyzer tests, take your money and dispense wine all in the space of about 20 seconds. While it sounds like these machines and an older sibling's ID would be an easy way for underage kids, a human is part of the process to make sure that kind of thing doesn't happen.

The Associated Press' Kathy Matheson explains the process:

Customers who have used the machines think they're a great idea.

"This is just convenient one-stop shopping," Darby Golec, 28, of Enola told the AP. "It'll be nice to have it all in one area."

However, not everyone is so enthusiastic about the machines.

"The process is cumbersome and assumes the worst in Pennsylvania's wine consumers — that we are a bunch of conniving underage drunks," Keith Wallace, president and founder of The Wine School of Philadelphia said in an e-mail to The Associated Press. "(Liquor board) members are clearly detached from reality if they think these machines offer any value to the consumer."

Do you think these machines are a good idea? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out the AP for the full story.

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pharge 10 July 2010 05:20
    Ugh... to be nice to the next person behind me guess it will be a big idea to have some garlic or curry before going to the store to buy wines....;)

    .
    Reply
  • pharge 10 July 2010 05:21
    I mean "BAD idea".... >_<

    sorry typo....
    Reply
  • loomis86 10 July 2010 05:35
    This will last about as long as self checkout lanes at walmart.
    Reply
  • lachow 10 July 2010 05:47
    I don't understand why it is a problem to sell wine in grocery stores. This kiosk is basically doing the same thing, right? If you want to have the state liquor board more involved to limit underage drinking, just have things over 50 proof at a special state liquor store, or require a stricter liquor license so only specialty shops will carry them.
    Reply
  • 03flat4 10 July 2010 06:38
    They already do have all alcohol being sold at liquor stores and bars. It's been like that for a long time now. This is just a more automated version of the state controlled liquor store in PA.
    Reply
  • reconspartan 10 July 2010 07:17
    Liquor laws are so annoying. Why make kids who are going to drink anyway, criminals?
    Reply
  • Gin Fushicho 10 July 2010 07:35
    This isn't so bad, just hope the vending machines don't give me the wrong drink like the Pepsi machine where I live. "I asked for friggen Pepsi, not Diet Dr. pepper!"
    Reply
  • codeman03xx 10 July 2010 07:35
    I live in PA and this sucks basically fascism at its best. Oh yeah no beer in stores but you can get smashed on wine really nice work Ed Rendell (~worst governor ever). Also what happens if someone moves air with a piece of cardboard (instead of breathing), i can see this going badly really soon, when it comes down to it human interaction is the best DUI detector.
    Reply
  • 10 July 2010 07:35
    And I thought CA was a ******** nanny state. PA ftl.
    Reply
  • maestintaolius 10 July 2010 08:33
    loomis86This will last about as long as self checkout lanes at walmart.Wait what? I love self-checkout lanes and they're all over around here. Granted, I don't shop at wal-mart so I wouldn't know for sure.
    Reply