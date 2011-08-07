Trending

Sony PS Vita Can Be Used as PS3 Controller

By

Sony's upcoming PSVita can be used as a controller too.

Sony's PSVita isn't expected to hit shelves for another couple of months, but that doesn't mean the tech industry has lost interest in the device. In fact, new information regarding the console is making the headlines every week and this latest tidbit might be one of the most interesting things we've heard to date.

Eurogamer reports that Sony Europe R&D manager Phil Rogers recently revealed the new portable can also be used as a controller for the PS3. Rogers revealed the feature while speaking to Develop 2011 attendees:

"PS3 can send data down to Vita and Vita can display it," Rogers is quoted as saying. "You could use the unique features [of Vita] - gyroscope, touch front and back - as a control device for a PS3 game.

"You can run software on both devices and use the network to sync the game states. And that's pretty good, because you then have the processing power of PS3 doing that work, Vita [doing] fancy graphics - however you want to do it. You're not sacrificing the PS3's CPU to be able to have a rich experience on Vita."

The news of Wii U-like compatibility with the PS3 makes the Vita even more interesting. Rogers said that Vita will also support cross-platform play (Wipeout 2048 being one of the titles that utilizes this feature) as well as other cross-platform features, like scoreboards.

Do all these new features have you itching to get PSVita once they do arrive in stores? Let us know in the comments below!

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 07 August 2011 08:20
    $300 controller, yeah that will catch on...
    Reply
  • CKKwan 07 August 2011 08:35
    As long as my kids and grandma like it I will buy...
    Reply
  • 07 August 2011 08:37
    itching for vita is an understatement, lol
    Reply
  • eldesconocido 07 August 2011 08:44
    Nice handheld, crappy name.
    Reply
  • drwho1 07 August 2011 08:58
    Too expe$ive for a controller.
    Reply
  • drwho1 07 August 2011 09:00
    Too expen$ive for a controller.
    Reply
  • asdf634 07 August 2011 09:10
    Blatant rip off off the Wii U controller idea? Check!
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 07 August 2011 09:14
    A interesting feature but I do question the value of it. Would you rather play on your much larger TV with a controller more friendly to your hands or play it on the Vita while having to maintain close distance to the console and TV anyway?
    Reply
  • 07 August 2011 09:30
    @asdf634, what are you talking about? The origional psp could do this. More like the Wii U ripped of from sony
    Reply
  • 07 August 2011 09:47
    asdf634Blatant rip off off the Wii U controller idea? Check!
    Exactly my thought. They saw the Wii U controller has a screen so Sony put a software update to make the Vita a PS3 controller. Next is for a Windows phone to be an Xbox controller :P
    Reply