Gamers Spank Girls in Bizarre Upcoming PSP RPG

Tuesday brought news of a Japanese RPG for Sony's PSP that allows players to punish girls by spanking or via other physical means. The details came from this week's edition of Dengeki PlayStation, and apparently the punishment component is a central element to the game. According to the magazine, the developers believe that the game's final rating won't be "too harsh" despite its content.

Called Criminal Girls, players assume the role of a "guardian" to seven young female criminals who have been thrown down into the pits of Hell for their sins. The object is to reform the girls while leading them back up into the living world via an apparently extremely tall tower. The reform aspect involves the alleged punishment system, however images showed that there seems to be an RPG-style battle system of some sort as well.

No other details regarding the punishment system were revealed in the magazine, however a batch of screenshots show that some of the punishments will require a mosaic so that certain areas aren't revealed. The screen depicting the spanking is one such mosaic with the words "VERY GOOD" located over one of the girls at the bottom right--are users rated based on how well they perform the punishment?

Criminal Girls is expected to arrive in Japan for the PSP console on November 18, priced ¥6,090 at retail and ¥4,800 in download form. More details are expected to appear when the Criminal Girls website officially opens its doors on August 10th.