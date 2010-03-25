Trending

Sony Scoffs at Nintendo's 3DS

By

Sony doesn't think there's a market for portable 3D gaming.

Many of us are wondering just what exactly Nintendo is thinking by releasing a 3D-capable DS unit... even without glasses. The idea sounded both confusing and silly until Jane explained how the 3D effect will work on the handheld device. Still, Nintendo execs have recently said over and over that innovation is the key, yet recently we've seen a revised DS (DSi), another revised DS (DSi XL), and now another revised DS is on the way. What gives?

Sony is apparently scratching its head too, thinking that there's no marketplace for a 3D handheld gaming unit. Of course, this comes from a company who's portable gaming platform has remained in last place for quite some time, trailing behind Nintendo and apparently now Apple's iPhone/iPod touch platform. We won't even bring up the whole PSPgo bomb... ok, we did anyway.

"I think it remains to be seen where Nintendo goes with 3D on a portable," said SCEA's Director of Hardware and Marketing John Koller in an interview with IGN. "Having been in the portable space for quite awhile, I think it's an interesting move but one I'd like to see where they go from a demographic standpoint. 8 and 9-year-olds playing 3D is a little bit of a stretch given where some of our research is right now."

It's also questionable if 8 to 9-year-olds will actually tolerate how the 3D images may deteriorate when viewed at different angles. Despite the initial coolness, the Nintendo 3DS could very well be a handheld that ends up smashed into pieces. Hopefully we'll have a better idea when the unit goes on display at E3 2010.

To learn more about how 3D will work on the DS, see our earlier coverage here.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blasterth 25 March 2010 05:20
    I wouldn't have concerns for the age of the kids, they learn fast more if it is a fun thing.
    Reply
  • rigaudio 25 March 2010 05:57
    Of COURSE they scoff. It's tradition. Then they make a similar product three years later.
    Reply
  • blue shift 25 March 2010 06:08
    Wait, so they like 3D in their animated movies, just not their video games. Right. The angle issue could be a problem, but other than that... I think that this could be spot on for the target audience. That being said, as an owner of every handheld in the GameBoy line... I'll buy a 3DS if and only if they manage to work an analog stick into the design, and if they port first-party gamecube games to it.
    Reply
  • 25 March 2010 06:14
    that's awesome =D
    Reply
  • idisarmu 25 March 2010 06:22
    Meh, I don't think this Nin-toy-do will be anything more than a gimmicky toy.
    Reply
  • Honis 25 March 2010 06:23
    initial coolness
    That is the key point here. Nintendo has shown time and again with it's DS platform and Wii that initial coolness sells. Make it backwards compatible with so that developers can keep making DS games and it's a no brain'r that this will take over the Nintendo handheld market. They just need to avoid making a health risk while holding the gameboy in the "sweet spot" but I hope they remember the lessons learned with Virtual Boy.
    Reply
  • aethm 25 March 2010 06:24
    The thing is.. if it does truly use the same tech as those old sharp monitors... you can turn the 3D of and have instant 2D. I would like to see a new DS altogether though. The PSP 2 and Nintendo (whatever) are long overdue.
    Reply
  • rage machine 25 March 2010 06:36
    Sony really could have taken off in PsP sales if they had changed how it gets games and what games we can play. The fact that I cannot put my old PS1 games on the thing without modding, and instead have to buy it from the playstation store, is ridiculous and almost makes the purchase a waste.
    Reply
  • 25 March 2010 06:41
    whose*
    Reply
  • vfighter 25 March 2010 06:48
    How will there be an angle problem? This makes no sense whatsoever. The screens are only about 3" and only about 1 foot away from your face. If the 3D starts to look a bit odd, simply tilt, twist, move you hands and voila! It looks good again! This isn't some TV on a stand in the living room that you are trying to look at over your shoulder while you are cooking dinner in the kitchen! This is a handheld device right in your face. Angle will never be a problem. This is a perfect use of 1st generation non-glasses 3D technology. It has the highest amount of leeway when it comes to adjusting the viewing angle while being used, even greater than a laptop computer. I will never doubt Nintendo again when it comes to starting a trend in gaming or how you interface with gaming. They are geniuses plain and simple. And I don't even own a DS or Wii. But their sales figures speak for themselves. As does the way they influence others.
    Reply