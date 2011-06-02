Free Games for All: PSN Store Back This Week

Sony has announced that PlayStation Store service will be restored this week. Seen as one of the last steps in restoring full PSN service, the store was originally supposed to be back up before the end of May. Sony just missed that deadline by the skin of its teeth, though, as it last night announced that it hopes to have everything in working order for users in the Americas, Europe/PAL territories and Asia (excluding Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea) by the week’s end. This week will also see the resumption of Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity.
Sony says it’s implemented "considerable security enhancements to the network infrastructure, as well as conducted testing of the payment process and commerce functions" and thanked users for their patience and support.
"We have been conducting additional testing and further security verification of our commerce functions in order to bring the PlayStation Network completely back online so that our fans can again enjoy the first class entertainment experience they have come to love," said Kazuo Hirai, Executive Deputy President, Sony Corporation. "We appreciate the patience and support shown during this time."
Details for Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea as well as the remaining services on Qriocity will be announced as they become available.
Of course, this also means that customers don’t have to wait much longer to redeem their ‘Welcome Back’ packages from Sony. Everyone will get two free games and 30 free days of PlayStation Plus (existing PlayStation Plus subscribers will get 60 days free). Music Unlimited Premium Trial subscription members will receive an additional 30 days of free premium subscription while existing Music Unlimited Premium/Basic members will get 30 days plus time lost. PlayStation Home will be offering 100 free virtual items as a ‘welcome back,’ and Sony will be making a selection of movie rental titles available to PSN customers for one weekend (where Video Service is available).
Free Games for All: PSN Store Back This Week
Sony has announced that PlayStation Store service will be restored this week. Seen as one of the last steps in restoring full PSN service, the store was originally supposed to be back up before the end of May. Sony just missed that deadline by the skin of its teeth, though, as it last night announced that it hopes to have everything in working order for users in the Americas, Europe/PAL territories and Asia (excluding Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea) by the week’s end. This week will also see the resumption of Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity.
At worst someone has my email address. Even if they did get my card details, which is unlikely - card fraud is covered by the bank.
Now I get two free games and a trial of Playstation Plus to look forward to.
I ain't complaining.
1 - they took out linux because a hacker said they may be able to pirate through it, not proven just MIGHT
2 - they poed the hacker comunity which led them to figure out the ps3,
3 - after figure out the ps3, they sued the hacker
4 - after further enrageing the hacker, (and non hackers, who wants to wait 15 minutes every other damn day to go online) they decided to supena the ip addresses of everyone who went to his blog (some 5 million total)
5 - this causes anon to go after them and the rest is history
at step 1 and 2 they just made the hackers mad
at 3 the hackers brought their steal toe spiked boots back as far as they could,
at step 4 they decided not to kick, but back up, they need a running start
at step 5 sony is left in a pool of its own vomit after going into shock, because one testicle just !#$%ing exploded, the other, though it had a sever case of testicular torsion, managed to pull through and not need to be removed.
since i didnt have a psn account BEFORE 21 April i get nothin...
Their TVs suck ass, their Blurays players are not the best, their gaming community is not even in the top 3, their proprietary music players and memory stick formats are just a load of crap and their pricing structure would make even Steve Jobs blush.
The only thing Sony is any good at is forcing other manufacturers to up their game and produce a better product at a cheaper price.
Way to go.