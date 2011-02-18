PC-Based Home Security: Do It Yourself

Schlage LiNK Door Control

To set up the lock, you need to have Schlage’s wireless controller, called the Bridge, within three feet of the lock. The lock and controller both have a WPS pairing button, and all communications are handled with 128-bit AES encryption. Just press both and they’ll sync. Obviously, the pairing button is on the inside face of the door lock. If you have more than one LiNK lock, just repeat this for each unit. In theory, someone could come along with another LiNK Bridge connected to a battery and pair with your lock, but they’d have to be inside the house to do it.

The whole point of going through this installation is to have remote control and management of the door. Whenever someone locks or unlocks the door, the LiNK lock informs the Bridge, which is attached to your router. The Bridge, not your PC, is what controls all of the details of your LiNK account. The Bridge also pairs with Schlage’s wireless camera, light control module, and thermostat controller. We installed all of these, although only the first two pertain to security.

First and foremost, Schlage has you establish a four-digit security code for each person or group that has permission to open the lock. Whenever one of these codes is entered to lock or unlock the door, you can instruct LiNK to message you by email or SMS. An example sent to your phone might read: “Alert from Main House at 02:40 AM PST, 02-16-2011: Miscreant Kid entered code at Front Door keypad.” This way, you know exactly when your teen-ager is coming in at night.

Additionally, you can schedule codes. For example, you might only want your housekeeper to have access one day per week between the hours of 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Such an arrangement might look like this:

By the way, if you’re still worried about batteries dying and leaving you locked out, know that you can check your battery levels through the Bridge’s interface at www.schlagelink.com from any Web browser.