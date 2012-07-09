Trending

Ouya is a $99 Hackable Android Game Console

By

Ouya has a lot of well known industry names backing it up...

There are plenty of startups looking to make their own video game consoles, such as The Indie Console project that was pitched on Kickstarter that unfortunately didn't make the cut. However, the Ouya is something unique and worth your attention.

We don't think any other indie console has quite as many industry names backing it as this Android console does. Somehow, the project's managed to get people like Julie Urhman of IGN, Yves Behar of Jawbone Jambox, and Ed Fries of Microsoft on board.

The Ouya is a $99 Android console that you can connect to your TV. Apparently, all games on the console will be free-to-play and developers will be able to publish as they please. The hardware is open and meant to be a modder's field day.

There's little else about the Ouya for now, as it's still on the drawing board, but it's an interesting console concept for an industry that's warming up to free-to-play and mobile games. We just wonder how the free structure for publishing will work and whether or not there'll be some sort of monitoring of apps for security purposes.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Scoregie 09 July 2012 20:08
    YES YES YES... Inovation musto become REAL!... 2 days later ... Apple is sueing... blah blah blah...
    Reply
  • d_kuhn 09 July 2012 20:11
    And game consoles take another step back as they embrace cell phone game design instead of state of the art - you can now look for that lost cow in 1080p!
    Reply
  • southernshark 09 July 2012 20:13
    I can see this appealing to young kids who don't have much money, but that is about it.
    Reply
  • 09 July 2012 20:16
    consoles are moving to mobiles while PC's are moving forward. the PC will take over again at this rate.
    Reply
  • super d spamalot 09 July 2012 20:19
    We don't need another crappy, cheap console holding back gaming innovation on the PC, thanks.
    Reply
  • hate machine 09 July 2012 20:43
    This would be nice to run all the android emulators on but why buy it if you already have an android device. Just get a Bluetooth controller and a Mini HDMI cable and just use your phone as a console.
    Reply
  • spookie 09 July 2012 21:32
    Tegra 3 or a comparable cpu (gpu wise), 1GB RAM, SD slot and a full size USB slot, then it wouldn't be too bad, especially at that price...I guess it is wishful thinking?
    Reply
  • dasper 09 July 2012 22:44
    This will increase innovation of games, just not the graphics. Studios are not willing to risk new concept game ideas on multi-million games in the event they do not sell and that is why you are seeing so many recycled game ideas. Having a platform that you can easily and inexpensively test out new game genres, concepts, or designs can help broaden the AAA games that get released later.

    Personally I feel there is a big difference in graphics innovation and gaming innovation and they are not synonymous with each other.
    Reply
  • frank_drebin 09 July 2012 22:51
    why the $%^&* console? so you have to buy this f-ng cube, then controllers, then some other crap... jeez. Also android games are NOT the real games ,,,, muahhahaha
    Reply
  • therabiddeer 09 July 2012 23:06
    From what it sounds like.... it is a computer but only for games. And android based.
    dasperThis will increase innovation of games, just not the graphics. Studios are not willing to risk new concept game ideas on multi-million games in the event they do not sell and that is why you are seeing so many recycled game ideas. Having a platform that you can easily and inexpensively test out new game genres, concepts, or designs can help broaden the AAA games that get released later.Personally I feel there is a big difference in graphics innovation and gaming innovation and they are not synonymous with each other.Xbox live arcade, playstation equivalent, steam. All are viable locations to sell games and try new concepts. This wont increase innovation because those sources are already out there.
    Reply