Trending

OpenGL 3.1 Officially Released

By

The Khronos Group unloaded the specs from the just-released OpenGL 3.1., adding texture buffer objects, signed normalized textures and more.

The Khronos Group unloaded the specs from the just-released OpenGL 3.1., adding texture buffer objects, signed normalized textures and more.

There really should be no need for an OpenGL introduction: it's the widely adopted 2D and 3D graphics API used heavily in the industry, and if Microsoft would have anything to say about it, OpenGL (Open Graphics Library) is the official adversary to the company's own graphics API, Direct3D. Still, it's always exciting to see new versions of both, to see the improvements and new features implemented with each release. While the average consumer probably has no clue as to how OpenGL and DirectX affect everyday performance, PC gamers know what graphics API is all about, and it's all good.

Yesterday, the Khronos Group made available the latest version of OpenGL, now sliding in at v3.1, making it the ninth revision since the original 1.0 release. The specs show that the new package includes an updated scripting language (GLSL 1.40) and more efficient vertex processing. The new v3.1 release also enables data copying between buffer objects (Copy Buffer), a Primitive Restart feature to restart an executing primitive, Texture Buffer Objects that hold a one-dimensional array of texels of a specified format, and even Rectangular Textures.

The new version of OpenGL also includes Uniform Buffer Objects that enables rapid swapping of blocks of uniforms, and Signed Normalized Textures: new integer texture formats that represent a value in the range [-1.0,1.0]. There's also Instancing, the ability to draw objects multiple times by re-using vertex data to reduce duplicated data and number of API calls. OpenGL 3.1 also provides more samplers: now at least 16 texture image units must be accessible to vertex shaders in addition to the 16 already guaranteed to be accessible to fragment shaders.

“The rapid nine month development of OpenGL 3.1 demonstrates the schedule-driven approach to the standard that is enabling and inspiring cutting edge, cross-platform GPU functionality,” said Barthold Lichtenbelt, chair of the OpenGL ARB working group at Khronos. “OpenGL 3.1 answers the requests from the developer community to streamline and modernize the OpenGL API. The OpenGL ARB will continue to leverage the unique evolutionary model introduced in OpenGL 3.0 to drive the ongoing revolution in OpenGL while ensuring backwards compatibility where it is needed.”

While the new OpenGL 3.1 specification is now available online, the implementations of 3.1 are expected to surface from multiple vendors soon. In conjunction with the release of the OpenGL 3.1 specification, the group has also released an optional compatibility extension that enables application developers to access the OpenGL 1.X/2.X functionality removed in OpenGL 3.1. This will ensure full backwards compatibility for applications that require it.

“AMD will support OpenGL 3.1 in the upcoming driver release for the Radeon and FirePro products, and is fully supportive of the OpenGL API,” said Suki Samra, director of OpenGL at AMD.

To learn more about the new OpenGL 3.1, check out the 352-page PDF right here.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jsloan 26 March 2009 01:54
    who cares, opengl is dead, all the games i play use directx, they really blew it, once they were king, i remember 3dfx and id software games, ect all being directx, not no more...
    Reply
  • gamerk316 26 March 2009 02:14
    OGL is quite alive; doom4 will be in OpenGL, and a lot of AAA titles (stardock in particular) uses OGL instead of DX to avoid licensing fees.
    Reply
  • jhansonxi 26 March 2009 02:35
    jsloanwho cares, opengl is dead, all the games i play use directx, they really blew it, once they were king, i remember 3dfx and id software games, ect all being directx, not no more...OpenGL is used in most OSes that are non-Windows. There are a lot of trade-offs between both. 3dfx supported OpenGL but mostly promoted Glide.
    Reply
  • 26 March 2009 03:56
    As a graphics developer who has used both DirectX and OpenGL professionally, I have no desire to (ever) write a game using OpenGL. As of DirectX 10, the D3D API is many times easier to use and debug. The only benefit of OpenGL is that it's cross platform, but anyone who's spent any time writing cross platform OpenGL code knows that you'll still spend hours debugging it on each platform, as each platform interprets the spec in slightly different ways. It's a mess.
    Reply
  • 26 March 2009 10:39
    I just hope that game developers start using (again) OpenGL, right now i'm using windows for my games; wonder what would happen to windows if one just one big company says that it will start to develop their games for other operating systems that support OGL instead of Direct3D. Gladly would change to GNU/Linux for example (i've been able to run some OpenGL games like Doom3, using Wine though), but certainly some beautiful games are written in D3D (Crysis, love it!). I'll finish saying that i support completely OpenGL, that in my humble point of view is being motivated by pure good evolution, not money.
    Reply
  • Soul_keeper 26 March 2009 17:17
    I ONLY play opengl games.
    it's long from dead :)
    Reply
  • ViPr 26 March 2009 19:26
    shouldn't OpenCL replace OpenGL ?
    Reply
  • Tindytim 26 March 2009 22:43
    Unless they bring back everything they promised in Long Peak, I really don't care.
    Reply
  • anonymous_anonymous 26 March 2009 23:17
    What's Long Peak?
    Reply
  • Tindytim 27 March 2009 00:49
    anonymous_anonymousWhat's Long Peak?This should explain it to you:
    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenGL#Longs_Peak_and_OpenGL_3.0_controversy

    In short, OpenGL 3 was going to be a rewrite that would ditch compatibility for superior function, but then the Kronos Group reneged.
    Reply