Trending

LG's Beautiful 55-inch OLED TV is Now On Sale

By

TV finally launches, but is only available in Korea for now.

LG has kicked off pre-orders for its latest 55-inch TV. Though a 55-inch panel in the home is nothing new, this TV is actually a 55-inch OLED panel as opposed to a regular LCD or LED display. Though the manufacturing process for OLED is more expensive, OLED layers are flexible and lighter and OLED displays don't require backlighting.

 

Because of the expense associated with producing OLED panels (especially larger ones), OLED TVs aren't all that common. This week, LG started taking orders for the 55-inch TV in Korea. First announced at CES 2012 and originally scheduled for launch some time last year, the TV just missed its deadline and is instead launching more than a year after it was announced. LG said orders will start shipping in February.

The TV sports passive 3D and a Full HD resolution. It weighs around 16 pounds and boasts a thickness of less than 4-mm. LG said last year that it was based on its Oxide TFT (which replaces Amorphous Silicon with a cheaper Oxide) White-OLED (WOLED) panel with color filters (RGBW).

"The OLED TV is the ultimate display device, a culmination of the sophisticated technological advances made by LG," said LG's James Fishler, senior vice president at LG Electronics USA, said at the TV's unveiling at CES 2012. "It is the TV of dreams."

Of course, the TV of dreams doesn't come cheap. Reuters writes that LG is asking $10,300 a pop. According to reports from last year, the TV will cost around $8000 when it launches in the United States. No word on whether or not that it still true, but we can expect the TV to arrive stateside during the first quarter of 2013. We'll keep you posted.


Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • innocent bystander 03 January 2013 18:38
    Wait 4 years and it'll be $1500.

    IB
    Reply
  • 03 January 2013 18:42
    as much as its pointless for the price, this is innovation not a rectangle with curved edges
    Reply
  • Filiprino 03 January 2013 18:53
    OLED > 4K. OLED+4K >>>>>>>>>>> 4K.
    And 8K is stupid.
    Reply
  • DoofusOfDeath 03 January 2013 19:37
    I wonder when we'll see OLED laptop / desktop displays, now that we know they can be made into displays bigger than cell phones.
    Reply
  • game junky 03 January 2013 20:09
    Only way I would pay that much is if it came with the model. Don't get me wrong, OLED is more vibrant and native 4K content is phenomenal I am sure but there just isn't enough of it available at the moment to make me want to drop $10K on a TV.

    Once they start releasing more 4K content and the price decreases, I will think about making the leap. I am often an early adopter, but that price is just too big to be reasonable.
    Reply
  • DoofusOfDeath 03 January 2013 20:14
    I'm curious how the color gamut of these displays compares to the gamut of current LCD monitors, and to the gamut of the CCD's used in good-quality SLR cameras.

    If the gamut is larger than current LCD's, I could imagine that changing the kinds of photographs taken by the professionals.
    Reply
  • MKBL 03 January 2013 20:58
    PDP of the similar size used to cost over $15K, and now $1K. Such things as gamut, contrast ratio, response rate, etc. don't matter much to general consumers. They mostly exist only in lab settings. As long as its display shows vivid color (to consumers' eyes, not on spec) and total package provides light/thin physical characters, OLED TV will create new market for TV makers, unlike failed 3D TV. I bought my PDP TV 5 years ago, planning to buy OLED 10 years later. It took PDP 6-7 years to go from $15K to $1.5K. I hope OLED will go down to $1K by the time when I would buy one, 5 years from now.
    Reply
  • noblerabbit 03 January 2013 21:24
    $8,000 is a bargain for this, considering the first 42" plasma 480i was $14,999 about a decade ago.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 03 January 2013 21:56
    Agree 8K is dirt cheap for a limited run first of its kind TV. Many in prior history have been much more. Speaks to how cheap they can make them so we should see the prices come down fast when they go into mass production.
    Reply
  • stingstang 03 January 2013 22:04
    noblerabbit$8,000 is a bargain for this, considering the first 42" plasma 480i was $14,999 about a decade ago.Are you high? It was no more than $2000 10 years ago.
    Reply