Woman Turned into 'Sex Addict' After Using Wii Fit

A woman in England is reportedly contracted a condition after suffering a fall while using her Wii Fit balance board. The Daily Star (via Yahoo!) reports that 24 year-old Briton Amanda Flowers has been turned into a "sex addict" because of an injury contracted while using Wii Fit. Flowers supposedly fell when using the peripheral and, thanks to a damaged nerve, developed a condition called persistent sexual arousal syndrome.

This condition means that Flowers, a catering working from Manchester, is turned on by even the slightest vibrations. The Daily Star reports it can be anything from a food processor to a vibrating cell phone.

Amanda says each attack begins "as a twinge down below before surging through my body." She adds, "Sometimes it built up into a trembling orgasm."

Flowers says there's no cure for the disorder. "With no cure I just have to try to control my passion by breathing deeply. Hopefully one day I'll find a superstud who can satisfy me."

Luckily for Amanda, I've enlisted the help of Nurse Google and Doctor Wikipedia who say there are some treatments that can help cure persistent sexual arousal disorder.

More recently, the symptoms of the condition have also been linked with pudendal nerve entrapment. Regional nerve blocks and less common surgical intervention have demonstrated varying degrees of success in most cases.

If this story is true (and we're a little doubtful), we don't think it's fair to refer to this woman as a sex addict. It's clearly not an addiction as much as it is an affliction. Then again, how bad would it be to afflicted with earth-trembling orgasms all the live long day? Actually that sounds quite tiring, nevermind.