Woman Turned into 'Sex Addict' After Using Wii Fit

Men the world over are greasing up their wives' balance boards.

A woman in England is reportedly contracted a condition after suffering a fall while using her Wii Fit balance board. The Daily Star (via Yahoo!) reports that 24 year-old Briton Amanda Flowers has been turned into a "sex addict" because of an injury contracted while using Wii Fit. Flowers supposedly fell when using the peripheral and, thanks to a damaged nerve, developed a condition called persistent sexual arousal syndrome.

This condition means that Flowers, a catering working from Manchester, is turned on by even the slightest vibrations. The Daily Star reports it can be anything from a food processor to a vibrating cell phone.

Amanda says each attack begins "as a twinge down below before surging through my body." She adds, "Sometimes it built up into a trembling orgasm."

Flowers says there's no cure for the disorder. "With no cure I just have to try to control my passion by breathing deeply. Hopefully one day I'll find a superstud who can satisfy me."

Luckily for Amanda, I've enlisted the help of Nurse Google and Doctor Wikipedia who say there are some treatments that can help cure persistent sexual arousal disorder.

More recently, the symptoms of the condition have also been linked with pudendal nerve entrapment. Regional nerve blocks and less common surgical intervention have demonstrated varying degrees of success in most cases.

If this story is true (and we're a little doubtful), we don't think it's fair to refer to this woman as a sex addict. It's clearly not an addiction as much as it is an affliction. Then again, how bad would it be to afflicted with earth-trembling orgasms all the live long day? Actually that sounds quite tiring, nevermind.

93 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AEternal1 14 April 2010 23:43
    Bored housewives may have just found the simple cure to their lackluster husbands....the new WII-Gasm!
    Reply
  • igot1forya 14 April 2010 23:57
    I had this condition once... it lasted the span of my teenage years, oh and I'm a guy.
    Reply
  • sceen311 15 April 2010 00:01
    sounds like she the one that owes Nintendo money...

    oh but uh, if you fall off your bike and injure yourself, unless the bike was faulty, you don't get to sue the bike company because of inability to properly ride a bike.
    Reply
  • extremepcs 15 April 2010 00:05
    Pictures or it didn't happen... :)
    Reply
  • grillz9909 15 April 2010 00:06
    Is it weird that this turned me on?
    Reply
  • schwiing 15 April 2010 00:06
    In news today, Nintendo (NTDOY) has tripled its revenue..surprisingly thanks to the female demographic
    Reply
  • N19h7M4r3 15 April 2010 00:06
    I think she can sue you over the sex addict part lol... but everything said here can come true... and i still dont know of any actuall cures, since what you discribed there are more like things to numb the sensitivity then actually cure her... PS: this happens "all" the time did we really need to read this because it mentions a Wii? :S
    Reply
  • sliem 15 April 2010 00:06
    Sounds like awesome if you can turn it off, lol.
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 15 April 2010 00:07
    grillz9909Is it weird that this turned me on?
    No one's here to judge, man.
    Reply
  • tester24 15 April 2010 00:07
    That's what they make those little dolphin toys for that fit under their undergarments...
    Reply