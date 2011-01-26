Spotted: A Black and White Google Nexus S

Spotted by BestBoyz (and later on, The Next Web), the phone is actually only half white, with the front half being the regular black that we’ve seen on the regular Nexus S.





No word on where or when these will be on sale. TNW cites a well placed industry source that says Vodafone (which owns 45 percent of Verizon Wireless) will carry the phone in the European market, but there’s no indication as to when we can expect it stateside.

