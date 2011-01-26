Trending

Spotted: A Black and White Google Nexus S

We know there are some people just refuse to buy an iPhone 4 until they can have the white version. Now it seems Samsung is trying to accommodate for those who don’t want the plain, black Samsung Nexus S.

Spotted by BestBoyz (and later on, The Next Web), the phone is actually only half white, with the front half being the regular black that we’ve seen on the regular Nexus S. 



No word on where or when these will be on sale. TNW cites a well placed industry source that says Vodafone (which owns 45 percent of Verizon Wireless) will carry the phone in the European market, but there’s no indication as to when we can expect it stateside.

(via Engadget)

  • mayankleoboy1 26 January 2011 13:41
    like a chess board
  • JohnnyLucky 26 January 2011 16:02
    White? Won't dirt and smudges stand out?
  • LePhuronn 26 January 2011 16:19
    JohnnyLuckyWhite? Won't dirt and smudges stand out?
    I shouldn't imagine any more than a black one. In fact finger grease marks on the body may well be less visible on a white case.
  • 26 January 2011 19:57
    In the world of paint schemes, white always looks the cleanest. White cars, white planes, white cell phones etc. Dirt and smudges actually are harder to see than on black. However white cellphones always look too femmy for me. I feel like they are marketed towards women mostly, so I'll stick to my cool sleek black android based phone.
  • Niva 27 January 2011 00:04
    Spammers above need to drink some drano, thanks!
  • eddieroolz 27 January 2011 00:25
    It is reassuring to know that Samsung can pull off a white phone!
  • silver565 27 January 2011 06:15
    More spam!

    Mac Fags want white because it's "revolutionary"
  • Camikazi 27 January 2011 06:34
    silver565More spam!Mac Fags want white because it's "revolutionary"So revolutionary Apple can't do but Samsung can :P
  • silver565 27 January 2011 07:07
    Yes but you're forgetting that Apple's phone is made by god himself.

    Did I mention aeroplane strength glass that shatters easily?
  • silver565 27 January 2011 07:34
    Spam!

    Oh I forgot to mention, that when the white iPhone comes out, people still won't shut up about it
