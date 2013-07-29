Google Ends Free Netflix Promotion for Chromecast

Google's new Nexus 7 wasn't exactly a surprise when the company announced it last week. What was surprising was the unveiling of Chromecast, a video/audio streamer that plugs into an HDTV and turns it into a receiver for video and audio initiated by phones, tablets, and the Chrome browser. Google said the device would hit stores July 28 and that for a limited time, those buying the gadget would get three months of Netflix for free. Unfortunately, it seems that is no longer the case.

According to the LA Times, Google has called time on the Netflix promotion due to overwhelming demand. Those that bought the device before the promotion expired will still be able to redeem their three months of free Netflix, but everyone else will have to buy their Netflix subscription separately.

"Due to overwhelming demand for Chromecast devices since launch, the 3-month Netflix promotion (which was available in limited quantities) is no longer available," Google is quoted as telling the times.

Chromecast costs $35 and is a media streaming adapter. The 2-inch dongle connects to your TV via the HDMI port and streams audio/video content over WiFi, allowing the user to stream content to their TV from either the Chrome browser or from their mobile phone or tablet.