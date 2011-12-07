MIPS to Make Ice Cream Sandwich Tablet Priced Below $100

On Monday MIPS Technologies announced the release of the "world’s first" Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich" tablet, the NOVO7. The good news is that the gadget will cost less than $100 (non-subsidized) for those looking for a cheap mobile solution for the holidays. The bad news is that it's landing in China first and won't cross over onto North American soil for the next few months.
Manufactured by Ainovo, the tablet is powered by Ingenic Semiconductor's JZ4770 SoC containing a 1 GHz Ingenic XBurst1 MIPS32-based CPU, a 3D-capable Vivante GC860 graphics core (supporting OpenGL ES 2.0) clocked at 444 MHz, and an optimized 1080p video processing engine. It also features a 7-inch capacitive multi-touch screen, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity (external 3G supported), a USB 2.0 port, HDMI 1.3 output, a microSD card for adding storage space, a front-facing camera and a 2MP rear-facing camera, and support for the exFAT storage format.
According to MIPS, the XBurst1 CPU core adopts an innovative ultra-low-power pipelining architecture which consumes less than 90mW in 1 GHz (with L1 cache), and the entire SOC consumes ~250mW with the CPU and video engine operating under full load. The SoC also contains numerous on-chip analog and application blocks such as audio codecs and GPS.
"I'm thrilled to see the entrance of MIPS-Based Android 4.0 tablets into the market," said Andy Rubin, senior vice president of mobile at Google. "Low cost, high performance tablets are a big win for mobile consumers and a strong illustration of how Android's openness drives innovation and competition for the benefit of consumers around the world."
The 7-inch model is available in China now as well as online through Ainol Electronics Co., Ltd. at www.ainovo.com. The tablet will be available in other geographies within the next several months, and will be followed by 8 and 9-inch form factors that will be announced soon.
Tablets really need to come down in price to their proper price bracket.
Even the fastest tablet is slower than a common netbook
and yet, tablets worth using are hovering around 2-3 times the cost of a significantly faster and more functional netbook.
tablets need to enter the sub $200 range, with $200 and probably topping out at $250 for the very top of the line, and $100-150 for the the more mainstream tablets
No way, my Atom netbook can't play 720p video's or even Angry Birds smoothly.
In saying that however, AMD's E350 APU's in those $350 netbooks are considerably faster.
If their website is any indication, it will be horrible.
Set a high end tablet video player to software only and it will lag far more than a netbook.
get a netbook with a better GPU and HD video runs perfectly.
If you want to compare CPU and memory performance of a tablet to a netbook, you will see that a netbook runs significantly faster.
Netbooks tend to fit intoo the $200-300 price range, while laptops tend to just go into the $300- unlimited price range
based on functionality, tablets offer less in just about all aspects, placing then in between a smartphone and netbook.
based on that, I strongly feel that tablets should be priced lower than netbooks and smartphones should be priced below tablets.
Points taken, but nobody is going to disable hardware acceleration on their tablet.
Not only that, but high-end tablets consume CONSIDERABLY less power then the most power-efficient netbooks.
Yes, notebooks definitely come cheaper and with more powerful hardware if you ignore Atom entirely and jump right into the E350 etc.. Or for around the price of a new tablet ($500) you could grab something with an i3 in it.
As said by many in these comments, tablets and netbooks are in completely different markets. The prices of a touch screen and all the other tablet components can be more costly then that of a netbook and is the reason why they cost so much in comparison.
It isn't an oranges to oranges (Yes, avoided using Apple.. Crap just used it >.