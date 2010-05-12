Play GameBoy Games on Your NES

If you somehow have a working Nintendo NES clone—or an actual NES you don't want to turn into an HTPC, "bunnyboy" of the Nintendo Age forums has a proposition for you. Pay him $130 (inclusive of shipping), and he'll send you a custom-made NES cartridge that runs GameBoy cartridges.
Why you'd want to pay a significant sum despite (or perhaps because of) the retro-friendly tech is a mystery, but bunnyboy pulled out all the stops with the NES RetroVision. His "incredibly amazing custom board" reads the GB cartridge, converts all signals into NES format. To properly read information from the 1P NES controller, the process is reversed. The 2P controller becomes a configuration tool of sorts, allowing users to toggle through available colors for the screen border and the actual monochrome GameBoy graphics.
bunnyboy's creation even includes a link port, allowing multiplayer with another GameBoy—or even another RetroVision unit. For audio the options to plug in a set of earphones into RetroVision's headphone jack, or allowing the NES itself to handle the audio through some sort of unspecified modification on the gaming console.
Last but not least, the NES RetroVision has transparent casing. No doubt to help bunnyboy showcase his expert fabrication skills. While he's aware that his creation's use of an obsolete platform will limit sales, he's confident that developments that made RetroVision possible will be useful for future "secret" projects.
FS: NES RetroVision - $130
indeed, my pokemon gold battery died, although blue is still running strong... for however much sense that makes. i have a mew on it too, its easier to get than you would expect.
Remove that battery, and you're going to lose your saves. You'll have to parallel a battery to the existing one with some leads while you remove the old one. I've done it before with old NES games, and it works good. Just solder some light leadwires temporarily to the board and attach them to a good battery (make sure polarity is correct). Unsolder the bad battery while making sure the temporary leads stay soldered. Solder in new battery, unsolder temp leads. Works like a champ.
