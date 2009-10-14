Trending

Modern Warfare 2 Goggles Are For Perverts

By

The Daily Star is reporting that the night vision goggles included in a Modern Warfare 2 bundle is for "pervs."

British magazine The Daily Star--thriving on topics such as Celeb News, Celeb Babes, and Video Vixens--is poking fun at gamers and the upcoming title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Specifically, the rag is calling out the $150 Prestige Edition that contains a bundled pair of night vision goggles. While the idea is rather cool, unfortunately, British journalists may have a point when saying the goggles are a bad idea.

"GEEKY computer game fans are set to become an army of ogling pervs thanks to a giveaway of night-vision goggles with an edition of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," reports Daily Star's Ciaran Hannah. "Hordes of joy-pad junkies are rubbing their hands in anticipation and some have already admitted they will use the goggles for “stealth dogging” and to spy on gay cruising spots."

The site points to one forum junkie on vg247.com admitting that the goggles will be good for stealth dodging and cruising as mentioned in Hannah's comment. Another example was a forum post indicating that the goggles will let users "become the Peeping Tom you've always wanted to be." While the posts were probably sarcasm at best, The Daily Star evidently took the comments seriously.

But the sad truth is that there are probably gamers who may actually want the goggles for peeping on the hottie next-door, or to use them in other mischievous ways. Is Activision making a bad move by supplying gamers with the goggles? We'll see next month when the game hits retail shelves just in time for the Turkey Day holidays.

57 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blasterth 14 October 2009 05:51
    You can buy cheap night vision goggles easily already.
    Reply
  • erloas 14 October 2009 05:54
    If someone wanted night vision goggle for that sort of thing they could buy them without the game from any number of places.
    Reply
  • brendano257 14 October 2009 05:57
    Obviously. Because every gamer is a 43 year old in their mom's basement who would love to get some. This is obviously what they will be used for.

    Assumptions much? By in large I think they will be used for just good humor, and other things such as paintball/airsoft etc, and less than illegal activities. Calm down k? :)

    In other news....this happened to be on the same page as this article...yay for google adverts?

    "Digital Night Vision Goggles
    We Carry A Large Selection of High Quality Night Vision Goggles!
    OpticsHQ.com"
    Reply
  • Kelavarus 14 October 2009 05:59
    ... No comment. Really. Just sad.
    Reply
  • doc70 14 October 2009 06:00
    if you do some basic research about night vision you will se that there are more than one generations of devices out there; for the price, you probably get a first gen. night vision, and that is not so good; not even for peeping Tom..Just look it up
    Reply
  • Honis 14 October 2009 06:04
    If you expect these to perform anywhere close to the $400+ goggles you see in movies I have a bridge in Brooklyn I'd like to sell you.
    Reply
  • matt87_50 14 October 2009 06:04
    LOL
    Reply
  • thepinkpanther 14 October 2009 06:05
    u can be a better perv using cheap binoculars. Also a nifty trick, the nightvision in your sony handycam can see through woman's cloth clothing...SONY HANDYCAMS ARE FOR PERVS!!!!
    Reply
  • invlem 14 October 2009 06:16
    ... Honestly, if we gamers we'rent such a relaxed bunch we might actually take offense to this opinion.

    There's a lot of other stupid stuff we can do that doesn't involve being a peeping tom that would involve night vision :P
    Reply
  • Titanius 14 October 2009 06:20
    That's the problem with posting sarcasm on the net, some people are so f***ing stupid they will take everything seriously. I tell you, stupid is going around, its a lot more contagious than the common flu. Lots of people infected with stupid...H1N1 isn't what we should be afraid of, stupid is. It has already brought common sense close to extinction, morals are gone since the 80s, and justice? HA! With all the lawyers around its been dead for a while.
    Reply