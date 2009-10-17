Trending

Man Finds Military Missile Launcher in Garden

A Comal County, Texas resident recently found a military missile launcher in his back garden. Surprisingly, when he called the usual suspects (FBI, DHS, the Sheriffs Department), no one really seemed all that pushed about going to his house to pick it up.

According to mysanantonio.com, Jarrette Schule was cutting down trees on his rural property in Comal County when he noticed the missile launcher in the mud.

"I had never seen it before," Schule, a 34-year-old Web developer, told MySA. "I looked at it, and it kind of looked like a missile launcher."

Sure enough, when Schule looked a little closer, the words "Guided Missile and Launcher, Surface Attack" could be seen on the outside of the green metal tube.

It's weird enough that you'd be doing the gardening and happen upon a missile launcher, but Schule claims he called every agency he could think of and was passed from pillar to post with, "Everyone handing it off to everybody else."

Finally, 19 hours after Schule started ringing around, an Army criminal investigator showed up at his house and waited with him until an ordnance disposal team from Lackland AFB confiscated the weapon.

As for the launcher? Well according to the report, it was built in 1996 for launching Dragon surface-to-surface missiles. Dragons were last used in combat in 1991’s Operation Desert Storm and were replaced by the Javelin missile system.

Check out the full story here.

(Image via MySA)

58 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lemonade4 16 October 2009 21:32
    He was cutting down trees?
  • doc70 16 October 2009 21:42
    if they don't want it back, just keep it, dude... may come in handy one day..
  • cookoy 16 October 2009 21:42
    Another non-tech story. Not complaining coz i'm reading it. So is there a part 2 instore as you left the end hanging as to from where it came from. Ok i see that "full story here" link. Guess i'm supposed to click on it. It's not a remote trigger to the launcher? Here goes...
  • perpetual98 16 October 2009 21:44
    You'd prefer a Daisycutter for that task.


    If I found it, and it looked empty, I'd throw it up on a shelf somewhere. :)
  • doc70 16 October 2009 21:44
    oh, crap, they took it... before he could have tried to launch some real ordnance, like an iPhone..
  • cryogenic 16 October 2009 21:46
    When I was about 7 years old, I've found 2 artillery shells leftovers from WW2 on a valley near my grandparents house.

    My almost had a heart attack when he found hammering on those shells in his garage.
  • cryogenic 16 October 2009 21:47
    My uncle ^
  • zzz_b 16 October 2009 21:47
    Very interesting that it was built in 1996, but last used in 1991 :O
    Also, Jane dear, is english the 3rd language for you??? It is for me, and I think I have a better grammar.
  • asjflask 16 October 2009 21:51
    You must be very new to this site? There's always at least one weird piece in the news here which is one thing I like. I like these interesting non-tech articles -- I like sharing them with my co-workers because they get a kick out of these.
  • webbwbb 16 October 2009 21:54
    1991 is when it was last used in combat. We still manufactured and trained with them after that so that we would be ready if we needed them in combat. The same goes for most military tech. Just becasue it is not used in an actual battle does not mean that it is not used.
