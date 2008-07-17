What Microsoft Does Not Want You To Know About Netflix Streaming

Opinion - Earlier this week, Microsoft and Netflix announced that movie streaming will be coming to the Xbox 360. This could be a big deal. But if you are really interested in watching Netflix content on your Xbox, you don’t have to wait and you don’t have to pay twice. If you have an Xbox 360 and a Windows Vista PC, you have everything you need to stream Netflix movies already.
When the Netflix announcement was made, I was sitting in a coffee shop with a friend and learned of the announcement via my cellphone RSS feed. I couldn’t help laughing: Are they serious? I personally have been streaming Netflix movies for a while now, and I pay nothing for it, except for my Netflix subscription.
Utilizing freeware, and Windows Vista Home Premium or Ultimate you can be streaming Netflix in less than 20 minutes with no fees. This was announced over a month ago by Adam Pash of Lifehacker.com, and some of us have even been able to stream video using a modified original Xbox.
Yes, I know, Netflix is another tool for Microsoft to pitch their fee-based Xbox Live Gold subscription to you. But it is somewhat ridiculous on Microsoft’s part to act as though they have stumbled upon some miracle. Why would someone want to pay for a service that has been readily available for use? It’s a prime example of a corporation merely taking advantage of the public with an attempt to charge for something that should be available to customers for free.
Hell, you have been able to play games online for years via PC. But some people didn't want to do that on PC, now look at the market. Seriously, get over yourself.
Since it seems like you missed it entirely, they were originally talking about doing it on the 360, not the original Xbox. It was mentioned that you can do it on an original Xbox as well, but the 360 is what the article is original referring to.
Dave the raveJust because you get your news via your mobile rss feeds and think 'ppfffttt' doesn't meant everyone else does.Hell, you have been able to play games online for years via PC. But some people didn't want to do that on PC, now look at the market. Seriously, get over yourself.
Speak for yourself buddy. Do you realize how ignorant you sound when your main defense for MS is "some people don't know how to do it"? Have you taken a single step at all at finding out yourself and realizing just how easy it is to do this sans-MS? This person is coming here and informing people on how to save money and letting people know this can be done without MS, and you come here and tell them to "get over" themselves? I think you might want to take your own advice.
For us tech nerds getting the movie from PC to TV is/will be easy but the mass/mainstream public with 360's will find it easy to get movies.
You're right, we should never pay a single cent for someone else to make our life easier or to do a job for us. I'm sure you've never paid a plumber/hvac specialist/electrician/mechanic/etc to do something you could have done yourself if you had just invested your time to figure it out, right? Computers/gaming is the same as a car/sink/air conditioner, it's something the average person uses everyday and has no interest in learning more about. I seriously, doubt that you're and expert on every single item you use throughout your day.
Time is money, and if MS says, "this is now faster and easier to do with our new tool..." people will jump at the new convenience, and with good reason.
I have a Media Center PC, and I've been streaming Netflix over my media center for a while now too. Saying that, I still am excited to see it directly on the xbox. It'd be faster and easier and the new partnership allows for Netflix to pursue streaming HD content and adding to their database. Why? because Microsoft NEEDS this. They lost the HD DVD vs. Blu-Ray battle so this is the means to combat sony. Netflix being on the board at microsoft means a close cooperation between the two companies and a likely influx of microsoft funding to support this new Sony-combative feature. I look forward to the day when I can throw away my dvd cabinet in favor of a $170 a year fee for unlimited movies on my tv. ($10 netflix a month x 12 + $50xbox live)
Please, can we stop arguing about the $50 xbox live subscription? It's the only thing Microsoft is making money on when it comes to the xbox and they havn't made money at all since they sell the xbox under cost. You can't blame them since many things are moving towards subscription based items in this world. Also, who honestly has shelled out the $400-$500 (after games, controllers etc) and can't afford another measly $50 a year? If you can't afford the xbox live Gold subscription, you can't afford an xbox and you shouldn't have bought one.
Anyone stop to consider that a majority of people might use another form of dvr like comcast's or tivo. If this is the case they can hardly justify buying a media center pc just for netflix streaming when they can do it now over their xbox.