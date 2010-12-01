MSFT Confirms 2.5 million Kinects Sold in 25 Days

A lot of people were pretty skeptical about Kinect. Whether it was the device itself, Microsoft's claims that it would shift 5 million units before the end of year, or the fact that Redmond was urging people to buy it now if they wanted one at all, there was a lot of doubt surrounding the success of Kinect. Still, Microsoft has every right to gloat about the success of Kinect, as the company yesterday boasted about a new milestone in shipments.

According to Microsoft, Black Friday demand boosted sales and, with 2.5 million units sold in the first 25 days of availability, the company fully expects to meet its 5 million unit target before the end of 2010. In fact, the company is scrambling to speed up production so it can restock shelves as quickly as possible.

"We are thrilled about the consumer response to Kinect, and are working hard with our retail and manufacturing partners to expedite production and shipments of Kinect to restock shelves as fast as possible to keep up with demand," said Don Mattrick, president of the Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft.

"With sales already exceeding two and a half million units in just 25 days, we are on pace to reach our forecast of 5 million units sold to consumers this holiday."

Kinect is now available from 60,000 retailers across 38 countries.