AT&T Announces MiFi Intelligent Mobile Hotspot

Not to be outdone by that pesky Big Red wireless carrier, AT&T said Wednesday that it will be the first in North America to carry Novatel Wireless' upcoming MiFi 2372 Mobile Hotspot. The device will be powered by the MiFi operating system which supports additional widgets and applications.

Re-branded as the AT&T Mobile Hotspot, the HSPA-compatible MiFi device will retail for $49.99 after a $100 mail-in rebate starting November 21. Consumers will need to shell out $149.99 upfront-- they will receive a $100 Promotion Card after sending in the rebate which can assumingly be used anywhere.

Still, once customers get past that initial hurdle, the hotspot is like carrying the Internet around in your pocket for up to five Wi-Fi-enabled devices. It also features a built-in microSDHC slot for up to 32 GB of extra storage (microSDHC card not included).

As for app and widgets, the MiFi includes quick browser-based access to widgets such as data usage and SMS. It also features GPS enabled widgets including GeoSearch and GeoWeather.

"No matter if your holiday travels take you to sandy beaches or snowy slopes, the MiFi 2372 Mobile Hotspot will help you connect to the devices and content that matter most," said Michael Woodward, vice president, Mobile Phone Portfolio, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets.

AT&T did not provide pricing for data packages.