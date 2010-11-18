Trending

AT&T Announces MiFi Intelligent Mobile Hotspot

By

The HSPA-compatible hotspot supports widgets and apps.

Not to be outdone by that pesky Big Red wireless carrier, AT&T said Wednesday that it will be the first in North America to carry Novatel Wireless' upcoming MiFi 2372 Mobile Hotspot. The device will be powered by the MiFi operating system which supports additional widgets and applications.

Re-branded as the AT&T Mobile Hotspot, the HSPA-compatible MiFi device will retail for $49.99 after a $100 mail-in rebate starting November 21. Consumers will need to shell out $149.99 upfront-- they will receive a $100 Promotion Card after sending in the rebate which can assumingly be used anywhere.

Still, once customers get past that initial hurdle, the hotspot is like carrying the Internet around in your pocket for up to five Wi-Fi-enabled devices. It also features a built-in microSDHC slot for up to 32 GB of extra storage (microSDHC card not included).

As for app and widgets, the MiFi includes quick browser-based access to widgets such as data usage and SMS. It also features GPS enabled widgets including GeoSearch and GeoWeather.

"No matter if your holiday travels take you to sandy beaches or snowy slopes, the MiFi 2372 Mobile Hotspot will help you connect to the devices and content that matter most," said Michael Woodward, vice president, Mobile Phone Portfolio, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets.

AT&T did not provide pricing for data packages.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thebigt42 19 November 2010 03:48
    Does it come with a better network?
    Reply
  • jomofro39 19 November 2010 03:51
    thebigt42Does it come with a better network?OWNED!
    Reply
  • hellwig 19 November 2010 04:03
    Lets see, I believe the Samsung Galaxy Tab and iPad use the standard $15/250MB or $30/2GB pricing. Plus, this thing IS a hotspot, so don't forget to add a $30/mo hotspot fee on top of that.
    Reply
  • masterasia 19 November 2010 04:42
    No more unlimited plans sucks.....The MiFi from Virgin Mobil (Sprint) still has unlimited data. It's constantly sold out. I'm with AT&T only because the data plans from Verizon is outrageous. Sprint is okay, but i'm not going pay an extra $10 just for 4G (because that's what I would get if I were to go to Sprint). I'm happy with my AT&T family data plan right now. I pay $10 a month for unlimited and I have a rooted Moto XT701 phone which I can tether (WiFi and USB), so all you iPhone users out there can suck it.
    Reply
  • house70 19 November 2010 05:00
    I don't think that the words "AT&T" and "intelligent" belong in the same sentence...
    Reply
  • 19 November 2010 05:20
    Can you stick your unlimited data iphone SIM into this device?
    Reply
  • Luscious 19 November 2010 08:02
    FAIL - I grabbed a Virgin Mobile Mifi two months ago. $40/month for unlimited 3G is sweet.

    http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/09/lgponthemove-goes-3g-unlimited.html
    Now I'm only waiting for Clearwire to hit my area - $45/month for unlimited 4G will be even better!
    Reply
  • TheKurrgan 19 November 2010 08:05
    what screw balls... Get a captivate, root, install Cognition or any i9000 ROM, turn it into a mobile AP...
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 19 November 2010 13:43
    This is going to further strain the already strained AT&T network for sure.

    On a side note, can we have advertisers use the word "Christmas" instead of holiday? I'm no Christian but come on, respect the damn tradition.
    Reply
  • User69 19 November 2010 18:02
    In Europe people have been tethering their cell phones for years using their cell data plan for fast, internet online gaming and among other things. Can we get anyone to represent us so we can break up the Big 4 telecom companies? I'm sick of these idiots that are so brainwashed with corporation propaganda its sickening.
    Reply