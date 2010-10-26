Logitech Revue with Google TV: Hands-On Review

Logitech Vid HD

At the bottom of the setup summary screen, there's a More Devices button. If you have compatible devices plugged in, the Revue will detect them and take you through setting them up. Today, there's only one choice: the Vid HD ($150). Fortunately, Logitech sent us one to try out.

Setting up the camera is no harder than setting up a webcam. It's a simple USB connection, and Logitech throws in a USB extension cord (11 feet total) if you need more length to reach your wall-mounted TV. The two shots below show the Carl Zeiss lens of the Vid HD camera photographing me and my setup process at night. Lighting in the room was intentionally very dim -- just two CCFL bulbs off in the corner and the glow of the 50" plasma screen. Logitech webcams have historically been best of breed under poor conditions, and the Vid HD proves no exception. The first image shows the default wide view while the second is zoomed in. The Vid HD features 5X digital zoom (no optical). Under normal conditions, we found the zoom combined with pan/tilt a great way to crop out unwanted backgrounds without having to monkey with repositioning the camera. Normally, I dislike digital zoom, but with a 720p native resolution, the Vid HD's zoom isn't bad.

Here are some different views of the camera.

I found the mounting quite versatile and convenient. Note the two directional microphones on each side of the lens. These work together to form an array, which (combined with some internal signal processing) helps to dampen noise and better isolate speakers for improved voice clarity. The stereo directionality carries through to the other end of the connection, so as a caller moves from left to right across the display, you'll hear that person's position move accordingly in your stereo or surround speakers.

Since the Vid HD is a Logitech-centric device and service rather than a Google-centric one, there's another account setup needed for Vid. Again, it's very simple and quick.