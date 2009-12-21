Trending

LG Reveals World's Thinnest LCD TV, Again

LG Display's Extreme Slim is extremely slim.

Xinhua reports that LG Display has developed what it calls the "world's thinnest LCD panel," measuring only 0.102-inches thick. Labeled as the "Extreme Slim," the LCD panel uses LG Display's propriety optical film technology and an ultra-thin, edge-lit light emitting diode backlighting system.

"Through the development of the world's thinnest LED LCD TV Panel, LG Display demonstrated its ability to lead customer trend in the high resolution and slim design market," Chung In-jae, LG Display's Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President told local media.

According to the report, LG Display's new 42-inch Extreme Slim weighs less than 8.8 pounds and offers a native 1080p resolution. It also provides a tasty 120 Hz refresh rate to reduce annoying burring via fast movements, and to increase overall picture detail. Xinhua added that the new display takes the "thinnest" crown away from Samsung Electronics, whose "Needles Slim" LCD panel measures just 0.15-inches thick.

The company plans to display the Extreme Slim LCD panel next month at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • 22 December 2009 03:21
    but can it play crysis?
    Reply
  • buckinbottoms 22 December 2009 03:22
    cost? until its a reasonable price, nobody will care.
    Reply
  • HVDynamo 22 December 2009 03:24
    jjkthxbut can it play crysis?
    Enough with the Crysis comments already, the joke is DEAD! Find something new.
    Reply
  • sunflier 22 December 2009 03:25
    I can't see it.
    Reply
  • milktea 22 December 2009 03:30
    Wondering if I can tape/velcro it to the wall instead of mounting it with screws?
    Reply
  • sliem 22 December 2009 03:51
    If it's light, then why couldn't you tape it to the wall.
    Don't have to screw the wall, they have had enough abuse, lol.
    Reply
  • imspecial 22 December 2009 03:52
    milkteaWondering if I can tape/velcro it to the wall instead of mounting it with screws?Why not use the hercules Hooks! One of the fastest and easiest ways to hang just about anything!
    Ok dumb jokes aside, thats one hell of thin display.
    Reply
  • fooldog01 22 December 2009 03:56
    Thank God it's .05 inches thinner than the Sammy. That's going to make a huge difference for me...
    Reply
  • Ehsan w 22 December 2009 04:12
    omg I have such a boner right now,
    I want that tv :P
    just gotta wait to drop in price I guess, since i'm sure it's way too expensive....
    Reply
  • pollom 22 December 2009 04:21
    Ehsan Womg I have such a boner right now,I want that tv just gotta wait to drop in price I guess, since i'm sure it's way too expensive....i want that girl :)
    Reply