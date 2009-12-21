LG Reveals World's Thinnest LCD TV, Again

Xinhua reports that LG Display has developed what it calls the "world's thinnest LCD panel," measuring only 0.102-inches thick. Labeled as the "Extreme Slim," the LCD panel uses LG Display's propriety optical film technology and an ultra-thin, edge-lit light emitting diode backlighting system.



"Through the development of the world's thinnest LED LCD TV Panel, LG Display demonstrated its ability to lead customer trend in the high resolution and slim design market," Chung In-jae, LG Display's Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President told local media.



According to the report, LG Display's new 42-inch Extreme Slim weighs less than 8.8 pounds and offers a native 1080p resolution. It also provides a tasty 120 Hz refresh rate to reduce annoying burring via fast movements, and to increase overall picture detail. Xinhua added that the new display takes the "thinnest" crown away from Samsung Electronics, whose "Needles Slim" LCD panel measures just 0.15-inches thick.



The company plans to display the Extreme Slim LCD panel next month at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.