Hideo Kojima Reveals the Phantom Pain is Metal Gear Solid 5

In an announcement that surprised no one really, Hideo Kojima announced at GDC that Moby Dick Studio's The Phantom Pain was really Metal Gear Solid 5.
Back at the VGAs last December, one of the title announcements was a mysterious game called The Phantom Pain, developed by new development studio Moby Dick Studios. The announcement was made by Joakim Mogren, whose face was hidden by copious amounts of white bandages. It didn't take long for the Internet to piece together that Joakim was an anagram of "Kojima", and that the character stumbling about in the trailer for The Phantom Pain was the spitting image of Metal Gear's Snake.
In San Francisco, Kojima revealed that The Phantom Pain and Ground Zeroes would both constitute Metal Gear Solid 5. "'Ground Zeroes' is a prologue of 'MGSV'," stated Kojima in a tweet. "9 years after that event will be 'The Phantom Pain'. MGSV is constructed w/ prologue and main game 'TPP'. The game play demo I presented today is the opening of 'TPP' which is tutorial that starts from crawling."
Apparently, the reason why Snake's wandering around a burning hospital in The Phantom Pain trailer is that he's just woken up from a 9 year coma.
There was little else revealed in Kojima's conference about Metal Gear Solid V, as the majority of it focused on the FOX Engine and its photo-scanning capabilities.
You can see Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain trailer shown at GDC 2013 below.
rmpumperKojima said that the demo is running on PC. Why aren't they planning to release the game on PC then?Well, not to lose PS exclusiveness. Halo would also have no problem running on PC.
edogawaOne of the best game series of all time, so excited for this.Game may be good but I'm struggling to make any sense of its title. Could some native English speaker elaborate please.
Maybe this will help you. On March 27, 2013 at GDC 2013, Kojima officially confirmed that Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain were one and the same, and that the final title was going to be Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.
In other words the full title of the new Metal Gear game is going to be called "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain".
Well to elaborate on the name - when someone loses a limb (arm, leg, etc.) and they feel random sensations in it, it is called phantom pain.
The name is a play on that as Big Boss (main character) lost his arm (as you can see near the end of the trailer with a robotic arm).
when you lose a limb, some people still feel pain in that limb.
there an an intresting experiment you can do that involves boxes and a fake limb, where you trick your mind into thinking your hand is there but it isnt, poke the fake hand and still feel it in your real hand, appart form loseing your limbs its as close as you will get to feeling real phantom pain.