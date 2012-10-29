Trending

Amazon Launches Kindle App for Windows 8

By

Now you can read your favorite Kindle-based books on any Windows 8 or Windows RT device.

Last week, Amazon announced the release of Kindle for Windows 8, a new e-reader app tailored for the blocky new OS. It's now available for free directly from the Windows Store.

"We’re excited that Amazon created a Kindle app designed especially for Windows 8," said John Richards, senior director of Windows App Marketing for Microsoft Corp. "Kindle’s great content ecosystem and immersive experience on Windows 8 make it a great choice for our customers around the world."

Now Windows 8 consumers can enjoy Amazon’s selection of over 1.5 million books, including more than 200,000 exclusive titles. Thanks to Whispersync technology, users can stop reading a book on one device and pick up where they left off on another, as the service automatically syncs a customer’s last page read, bookmarks, notes, and highlights across all of their Kindle devices and Kindle apps.

For this Windows 8 version, Kindle customers can pin their books to the Start screen for instant access to their favorite titles, and search their library and the Kindle store with the Search charm. Customers can even use the Share charm to share favorite passages and recommended books to friends and other apps without leaving the "Kindle experience".

"The Kindle ecosystem offers customers massive selection and the lowest prices, along with hundreds of thousands of books that are only available in the Kindle Store. We’re excited to make the best content selection, along with all of the benefits of the Kindle ecosystem, available on Windows 8," said Dorothy Nicholls, Vice President, Amazon Kindle. "We’re thrilled that leading manufacturers have selected the Kindle ecosystem for pre-load on their new Windows 8 devices."

To get Kindle for Windows 8, download it for free here.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • assasin32 29 October 2012 08:20
    Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.
  • the1kingbob 29 October 2012 08:40
    assasin32Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.
    You can still install programs, apps have not and are not replacing programs. I have used the default apps that come with win8 and they are quite functional and aren't all that flashy.
  • nukemaster 29 October 2012 08:45
    App/Application/Program, Its all the same thing

    Apps just have the "cool" name people like.
  • alextheblue 29 October 2012 08:56
    That's good news. I like being able to access my Kindle library on all my devices... that's one of the great things about Amazon. Of course I do most of my reading on a Kindle e-reader because I love the e-ink display. But it's nice to be able to do a little reading here and there during downtime when I don't have my Kindle with me. It's also great for searching for a particular thing in your library to show someone.assasin32Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.Err, other than the name not much has changed. They're still programs, and they're just as lean or bloated as their "non-app" version would be. I preferred the broader term "software", myself. But application being shortened to just "App" is not the end of the world. Although "Apps" plural actually sounds kind of warez-y to me.
  • thecolorblue 29 October 2012 08:57
    microsoft has successfully ruined windows

    bravo
  • silver565 29 October 2012 09:00
    assasin32Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.

    Take a chill pill. It's just a name
  • Cryio 29 October 2012 11:50
    assasin32Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.
    We always had "apps". Even though before it was the term for applications, now it refers to programs specifically written for touch. Apps always existed still.
  • Cryio 29 October 2012 11:50
    thecolorbluemicrosoft has successfully ruined windowsbravo
    How?
  • hydac7 29 October 2012 14:22
    assasin32Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.
    Absolutely , totally agreed :| apps are way too shiny and not that smarty ..
  • safcmanfr 29 October 2012 14:35
    assasin32Well this sucks we now have "apps" instead of programs for computers. Another words bloated software which looks shiney with little functionality.
    You can get the standard program if you want (on Win 8 pro)... The "app" is only a necessity for Windows 8 RT.

    Personally I quite like the idea of having individual books pinned to the "start menu" (metro menu) - especially reference books which I regularly switch between.
