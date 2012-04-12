Trending

Five Charged in Teen Selling Kidney to Buy Apple Products

By

Several people have been charged in the case that saw a Chinese teen sell one of his organs for an iPad and an iPhone.

With a new iPad and iPhone released every year, keeping up with the latest cutting edge technology to come out of Cupertino is pretty expensive, especially if you already live in one of China's poorest provinces.  However, one boy in Anhui was so desperate to get his hands on the iPad and iPhone that he was willing to sell a kidney to buy them. The 17-year-old boy, named only as Wang, last year arranged to sell a kidney so he could afford to buy the gadgets. His extreme actions only emerged after his mother asked where he got the money to pay for his new toys.

Reuters today reports that five people have been charged in the case, including the surgeon who performed the procedure. According to the Xinhua News Agency, one of the defendants in the case received 220,000 yuan (about $35,000) to arrange the transaction. The teenager who gave up a kidney was given 22,000 yuan (almost $3,500) and the rest of the money was divided between the surgeon, medical staff, and three additional defendants. Five of the defendants have been charged with causing intentional injury.

Xinhua reports that the boy in question now suffers from renal deficiency as a result of the surgery. 

Follow @JaneMcEntegart on Twitter.                            

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blazorthon 12 April 2012 06:09
    Someone took some organ selling jokes too seriously. Everyone knows that you're actually supposed to sell an arm and a leg.
    Reply
  • Device Unknown 12 April 2012 06:31
    I wouldn't sell a dingleerry for a apple product. I would however sell organs i just don't need for other PC hardware :)
    Reply
  • aoneone 12 April 2012 06:34
    Why didn't he just sell his wang? OH wait...
    Reply
  • blazorthon 12 April 2012 06:35
    aoneoneWhy didn't he just sell his wang? OH wait...
    I think that that is more important than a kidney, especially for a teenager going through puberty and adulthood within the next few years.
    Reply
  • confish21 12 April 2012 07:19
    feel sick now...
    Reply
  • house70 12 April 2012 07:22
    All jokes aside, every kidney donor has to pass tests to prove that his remaining kidney is up to the task (that is, assuming the donation is legit and approved by a transplant commission that includes, among others, psychiatrists).
    In this case it appears that it wasn't done, which in itself is criminal negligence.
    And, for what? Some toy?
    That's really sad.
    Reply
  • house70 12 April 2012 07:25
    And, for the record, it's renal insufficiency, not deficiency. A bit of research goes a long way...
    Reply
  • tramit 12 April 2012 07:28
    This kids short-sightedness for some gadgets is overboard. Trained medical professionals should also know better then to perform this kind of action as well.
    Reply
  • stevo777 12 April 2012 07:40
    Good thing he didn't sell his brain--I don't think he could have gotten much for it.
    Reply
  • stevo777 12 April 2012 07:42
    house70All jokes aside, every kidney donor has to pass tests to prove that his remaining kidney is up to the task (that is, assuming the donation is legit and approved by a transplant commission that includes, among others, psychiatrists). In this case it appears that it wasn't done, which in itself is criminal negligence. And, for what? Some toy? That's really sad.Because you're an expert on Chinese law? Any proof of your claims?
    Reply