Kickstarter Project Hopes to Build a Mech Warfare Robot Arena

While battling robots aren't exactly new, the folks over at Mech Warfare have had one ambitious goal since their first ever RoboGames in 2009: "Real-life robotic combat competition that mirrors the scenarios found in Sci-Fi universes such as Battletech, Warhammer 40k and Armored Core". Unlike the Battlebots or Robot Wars shows you've seen on television, Mech Warfare offers an entirely different kind of mechanical warfare.

Until somebody decides to build gigantic human-piloted robots, this is about as real as a Mech battle can get. While other robot battles involve the pilot viewing the robots from right outside the battle, Mech Warfare pilots can't see their bots at all. All of the robots are piloted through the use of first-person cameras installed inside of the robots, meaning the pilot is only able to see what the robot itself sees, just like a video game.

Although the 2nd RoboGames in 2010 was quite successful, you can see from the video that the arena could still use some improvement. The extremely detailed city-like interior is great, but the exterior is comprised of nothing but a canvas tent. While older Mechs were armed primarily with air-soft rifles, newer editions will be armed with a wider arsenal of flamethrowers, microrockets, gas-powered rifles or even laser cannons.

Since a canvas tent won't offer much protection from these miniature mechs of mass destruction, the group decided to start a Kickstarter project for funding a brand new arena. For more information on the project or to donate for yourself, head on over to the group's page here.