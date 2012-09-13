Google Finally Updates Chrome for Android

Jay Civelli, Software Engineer and "Process Juggler" from the Google Chrome team reports that the popular web browser – which recently came out of beta on Android back in June – just got a little safer. The news arrives after Google pushed out a string of updates to the iOS version of Chrome, seemingly leaving the Android version untouched for nearly three months.

"This release strengthens Chrome for Android’s sandbox technology, which helps ensure malicious mobile websites are contained and do not impact the entire browser," he writes. "This is made possible by the innovative multi-process architecture in Chrome for Android, in conjunction with Android’s User ID (UID) isolation technology. This more in-depth sandboxing capability will be automatically used for devices with Android 4.1, Jellybean."

This update also brings a few changes to the browser including: location prefernce now integrated to system level Google apps location setting; YouTube video controls now work in full screen mode; videos continue playing after a screen lock/unlock; and fixes to make third-party IMEs work better with Chrome. There are also a number of bug fixes which are listed here.

"This update is available to users with Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich and up," he writes. "We hope you enjoy this update and continue to enjoy the speed, simplicity and security that Chrome is known for wherever you go."

Chrome for Android is available here.