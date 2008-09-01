IFA 2008 - JVC's TVs do 4096 x 2400 at 180 Hz

A look at JVC’s IFA stand made one thing clear - the Japanese company is going for especially thin TVs which it fittingly calls Super Slim LCD TV. Measuring a mere 3.9 cm in the thinnest place, the 46" LT-46S90BU is one of the slimmest LCD TVs around. At just under 20 kg, it is also rather light for a television set. Finally, it also belongs to the comparatively affordable models around the €2000 mark. Some of the remaining innovations only apply to the prototypes shown at IFA that will not make an appearance in retail stores.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

One of the other highlights was the introduction of JVC’s 180-Hz technology, which is a little less than what Samsung and Sony are offering with their 200-Hz models. The company also made a point of demonstrating how much more energy efficient LED backlit models are compared to their CCFL brethren. While an LED model of the 42” class drew around 111 watts on average, the CCFL model needed 163 watts.

Another TV caused quite a stir thanks to its extremely high resolution of 4096 x 2400 pixels – that’s four times the resolution required for FullHD. None of JVC’s competitors offer anything comparable in this category. Only Samsung comes close with a model that displays 3840 x 2160 pixels.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2