Hulu Explains its Cease in PS3 Streaming

A customer service representative of Hulu finally spoke out on the company's decision for blocking its free on-demand streaming content for the PlayStation 3. After the service went black on Sony's console, G4 TV's Patrick Klepek filed a complaint with Hulu's customer service a while back, and now reports that he finally received a response from someone named "Rob."
He said that Rob provided a lengthy explanation as to why PlayStation 3 owners can no longer watch TV and movies streamed via Hulu, however the general summation of the response is that Hulu is having legal issues with one of its content providers.
"Everything we do is with an eye toward achieving our long-term goal of maximizing the content you can access as conveniently as possible in a way that 'works' for the content owner," reads the response Klepek received from customer service. "In the short-term that may require us to make some tough decisions, but we only do so when we believe it improves our long-term prospects to build a more enduring, legal solution to that same problem."
Klepek said that the response delved into a long explanation of the distribution models for television and movies. Distribution availability across platforms (theaters, TV, mobile devices etc) was always "implicitly or explicitly" controlled in that world, however a few factors have made the barriers between those platforms more permeable. Rob provided a list of those factors that included the rise of the web, the ease of digitizing video, the increased computing power in devices like gaming consoles and more.
"However, in the near-term," says Hulu, "the windowing strategy is still dominant in the business. Billions of dollars flow in across these different windows, and entire companies are organized around them. Nothing productive comes from flouting that reality (except to law firms who work on the occasional lawsuit)."
As Klepek pointed out, the issue of blocking streaming content on the PS3 was really never addressed outright.
