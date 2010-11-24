Microsoft: There WILL Be A Halo Movie

Microsoft's Halo franchise development director Frank O'Connor said last week that there will be a Halo movie.
During a brief interview after the Future of Television East conference, O’Connor told Kotaku that the previous movie project with Peter Jackson fell apart because of the lawyers involved. Everyone wanted to do the movie--Jackson, the executive producers, Microsoft--however things fell apart when the lawyers went behind closed doors with the contracts.
Ultimately it was a rights/profits issue--Microsoft owns all the rights to Halo, and the movie studio wouldn't make any money beyond what the film racked in at the box office. O’Connor said that Hollywood studios expect to make money even if the movie tanks in theaters, earning revenue through DVD sales and licensing products. Those avenues weren't open with Halo, so the project fizzled out.
Immediately before the interview, a "high-level" network producer came up to O’Connor and said that the network wanted to do something with Halo. O’Connor quickly replied with "Bring piles of money." The network executive was reportedly taken aback but conceded with a "for Halo, we will."
During the interview, O’Connor touched on the whole TV series aspect, pointing to how HBO did Band of Brothers and Rome. A TV series would offer a deeper narrative than a movie, exploring the Halo franchise's many facets. It would also need writers and directors familiar enough with the subject to keep it afloat and not create a half-season bomb.
Still, Microsoft wants a Halo movie, even if it means funding the flick with MS Points. "There will be a Halo movie," he said. "We don't need a movie. But we'd like a movie. We'd like the moms of gamers to see the movies because they would love our characters. Maybe we'll even fund it ourselves."
Wait, he said movies. Does O'Connor plan to make a trilogy?
The reason for that is because Hollywood will do whatever to movies based on games to bring in more sales and money, and unfortunately they tend to feel that the original story lines and whatnot will not be good for whatever reason. If they disgruntle the core fans of the games/whatever, they won't care because that base is so small, and if they're appeasing the masses then they'll care even less.
The biggest reason why I feel that Halo might not be a part of that group is simply because of how big it's become. If Hollywood decides to screw everything up, they'll of course upset the core fans, but this base of core fans will be very large in numbers relative to ones past, and because of that a larger portion of the audience. I hope with that being said this movie stays as close to the game as possible.
