Trending

Microsoft: There WILL Be A Halo Movie

By

Microsoft will have its Halo movie even if it means flipping the bill.

Microsoft's Halo franchise development director Frank O'Connor said last week that there will be a Halo movie.

During a brief interview after the Future of Television East conference, O’Connor told Kotaku that the previous movie project with Peter Jackson fell apart because of the lawyers involved. Everyone wanted to do the movie--Jackson, the executive producers, Microsoft--however things fell apart when the lawyers went behind closed doors with the contracts.

Ultimately it was a rights/profits issue--Microsoft owns all the rights to Halo, and the movie studio wouldn't make any money beyond what the film racked in at the box office. O’Connor said that Hollywood studios expect to make money even if the movie tanks in theaters, earning revenue through DVD sales and licensing products. Those avenues weren't open with Halo, so the project fizzled out.

Immediately before the interview, a "high-level" network producer came up to O’Connor and said that the network wanted to do something with Halo. O’Connor quickly replied with "Bring piles of money." The network executive was reportedly taken aback but conceded with a "for Halo, we will."

During the interview, O’Connor touched on the whole TV series aspect, pointing to how HBO did Band of Brothers and Rome. A TV series would offer a deeper narrative than a movie, exploring the Halo franchise's many facets. It would also need writers and directors familiar enough with the subject to keep it afloat and not create a half-season bomb.

Still, Microsoft wants a Halo movie, even if it means funding the flick with MS Points. "There will be a Halo movie," he said. "We don't need a movie. But we'd like a movie. We'd like the moms of gamers to see the movies because they would love our characters. Maybe we'll even fund it ourselves."

Wait, he said movies. Does O'Connor plan to make a trilogy?

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mlopinto2k1 24 November 2010 05:28
    Hopefully they don't screw it up like the did with Doom and countless others.
    Reply
  • dogman_1234 24 November 2010 05:38
    ^ They probably will. I blame Hollywood.
    Reply
  • mlopinto2k1 24 November 2010 05:42
    Well, with the gory/intense/realism trend they have going nowadays (Batman: The Dark Knight, X-Men: Wolverine, 300, etc...) maybe they can make it work or maybe they will go too far. :/
    Reply
  • Albyint 24 November 2010 05:43
    Man, I would love to see a halo movie, but if they get Uvve Boll or w/e his name is Ill send untold amounts of hatemail to microsoft.
    Reply
  • doyletdude 24 November 2010 05:53
    dogman_1234^ They probably will. I blame Hollywood.Agreed, Hollywood just doesn't understand how to make video game movie adaptations. But... if microsoft ends up paying for the movie themselves, than ultimately THEY would get all the say in how it's made. That would give them a better chance of not making Uwe Bol movie lol!
    Reply
  • 24 November 2010 06:15
    Band of Brothers and Pacific styled TV series....yes please...
    Reply
  • jskilnyk 24 November 2010 06:20
    Only if Christopher Nolan is part of the film will I take a serious look at it. I love the Halo franchise but, I've seen to many games to movies that suck beyond belief.
    Reply
  • TheRockMonsi 24 November 2010 06:38
    mlopinto2k1Hopefully they don't screw it up like the did with Doom and countless others.
    The reason for that is because Hollywood will do whatever to movies based on games to bring in more sales and money, and unfortunately they tend to feel that the original story lines and whatnot will not be good for whatever reason. If they disgruntle the core fans of the games/whatever, they won't care because that base is so small, and if they're appeasing the masses then they'll care even less.

    The biggest reason why I feel that Halo might not be a part of that group is simply because of how big it's become. If Hollywood decides to screw everything up, they'll of course upset the core fans, but this base of core fans will be very large in numbers relative to ones past, and because of that a larger portion of the audience. I hope with that being said this movie stays as close to the game as possible.
    Reply
  • reconspartan 24 November 2010 06:41
    Must have bruce willis
    Reply
  • TheRockMonsi 24 November 2010 06:45
    reconspartanMust have bruce willis

    LOL
    Reply