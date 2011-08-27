Trending

HP Offering TouchPad Owners Free Applications

How about some free applications for your heavily discounted tablet?

HP's TouchPad fire sale had shoppers whipped into a frenzy within a matter of minutes. A $99 tablet? It didn't matter to anyone that this was a soon to be discontinued product -- it was too good a deal to give up. HP was overwhelmed by the demand for the TouchPad and now it seems the company is treating new TouchPad owners to some free applications.

"How does a cool, refreshing, and free 6-Pack sound?" the company asked via a blog post published Thursday. "We’ve selected six apps that normally sell for as much as $14.99 and we’re making them available at no cost to HP webOS customers for a limited time," the company continued. The apps on offer are:

  • Glimpse (Inglorious Apps, $5, injoj55410gavxv): Amp up your TouchPad multitasking to 11 using this customizable and addictive split-screen interface.
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 Storybook (zuuka, $2.99, eotss76676jjzqr): Enjoy images and voices from Kung Fu Panda 2 right on your TouchPad.
  • Big Boss (Fair Play Labs, $1.99, vfimk09918lngoz): Design your “ Boss” – a gigantic monster – and attempt to defeat the brave heroes and powerful wizards of WackyLands.
  • Sparkle HD (10tons Ltd., $4.99, pweuq32135vrbhx): Save Crowberry Woods in this TouchPad version of the popular desktop game.
  • Camera for TouchPad (Keen Studios, $0.99, rijon62171nhvtu): Start snapping away, with options for managing your photos and using them with other TouchPad apps. 
  • Audubon Birds (Green Mountain Digital, $14.99, jjiox66488ddnik): This searchable digital field guide to North American birds offers stunning photography and thrilling (trilling?) bird songs.

Those hoping to take advantage of this offer will need a TouchPad with a current and functioning user profile that has credit card purchasing enabled. To avail of the offer you'll need to select the desired application in the HP App catalog and enter the relevant promo code from the list above. The offer codes expires on August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

If none of these apps tickle your fancy, HP is promising another 'six-pack' in September.

