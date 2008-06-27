Greenpeace Ranks Nintendo Least Eco-Friendly Electronics Company

While the report found that all three consoles were well within the restrictions of the European Union’s RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances), Pthalates (believed to interfere in sexual development in male mammals) were found in both the Xbox 360 and PS3 and Bromine was found in over half of the analysed components (23 out of 42). All three consoles contained PVC-based materials and electrical contact materials and both the PS3 and the 360 contained Berylium.
The report said that while Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft had all committed to eliminating PVC and BFRs from their consoles, Nintendo was the only one of the three that could not confirm a date.
Greenpeace this week released its quarterly Greenpeace Guide to Greener Electronics and Nintendo was right at the bottom of the list of 18 electronics companies.
However, according to the BBC the Japanese company is defensive, stating the reason for its low ranking is because the company refused to take part or provide information for the survey.
"Greenpeace chose to conduct a survey and produce a report, which graded companies upon the voluntary submission of information. Nintendo decided not to take part in the survey and were therefore ’ungraded’ in the resulting report.”
However if you ask Greenpeace, you get a different story. The group says that they contacted Nintendo for information but the company didn’t respond and so, Greenpeace used information from Nintendo’s website instead. Greenpeace insisted that Nintendo had been graded with Iza Kruszewska, toxics campaigner for Greenpeace, telling BBC News.
"There is no choice"
Top three in the guide were, Sony Ericsson, Sony and Nokia and the bottom three were LG, Microsoft and Nintendo.
They will cry about chemicals being in the wii but yet these new energy saving lightbulbs are toxic. I had one die on me 2 days ago (ONLY LASTING 8 MONTHS BTW) and the smell was so bad i had to leave the room for a few. It smelled toxic. I have no choice but to through it out and it is probably more harmful than the wii. Yet here is greenpeace promoting such toxic energy saving bulbs.
Just ignore them and they'll go away!
Just to make it short, I always take the things those kind of group says with a grain of salt.
