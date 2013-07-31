Trending

Sorry, AT&T: Google to Supply WiFi at Starbucks Locations

By

Those in Google Fiber cities stand to gain the most.

AT&T has been supplying WiFi to Starbucks locations in the United States for years. All that is about to change, though, as Google has announced that it will provide WiFi connectivity to Starbucks customers across the coffee chain's 7,000 locations in the USA. Google is aiming for faster, free WiFi at Starbucks stores over the next 18 months. Specifically, the search giant is promising coffee drinkers speeds that are ten times faster than before. If you're lucky enough to be in a Google Fiber city, you can look forward to a connection that is up to a hundred times faster.

"Google has long invested in helping the Internet grow stronger, including projects to make Internet access speedier, more affordable, and more widely available," Google's General Manager of Google Access, Kevin Lo, said today. "The free Internet connection at Starbucks has become an important part of many communities over the years, such as in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, or for students without Internet at home who do their homework at Starbucks."

The roll out starts next month but customers should see a 'Google Starbucks' SSID once Google internet hits their location. So far we've heard no explanation as to why AT&T is no longer providing WiFi for Starbucks customers, but we'll keep you posted if we hear anything.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • house70 31 July 2013 20:01
    Sorry, Starbucks, I make my own coffee.
    Reply
  • fimbulvinter 31 July 2013 20:11
    Sure you can make your own, but do you consistently burn your beans in the roast like Starbucks?
    Reply
  • acadia11 31 July 2013 22:16
    Cause AT&T is overpriced!!!! Oh wait so is Starbucks coffee -what irony!
    Reply
  • 31 July 2013 22:50
    A great blow to AT&T, bring on the fiber!
    Reply
  • eklipz330 31 July 2013 23:01
    great business move. this is actually targeting apple as well, as apple and starbucks have a relatively good relationship in hipster world
    Reply
  • tului 01 August 2013 02:23
    I wonder if this applies to Starbucks in third world craphole Mexico? Probably not.
    Reply
  • jojodadude 01 August 2013 04:13
    This is actually a pretty serious blow to ATT. But I'm betting it won't effect most on this site. We only connect to fee WIFI. ;)
    Reply
  • master9716 01 August 2013 15:59
    Google needs no testing for their Fiber service, Just Bring it to Orange County ,Cali . Everyone here pays over 130 for 30meg line and tv , with Google we will get 1,000 meg line and tv for 99 bucks i mean cmon .. hurry the F#$k up google.
    Reply