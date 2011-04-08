Trending

Google Working on Chrome OS for Tablets Too

Google has admitted that it's working on a tablet version of Chrome OS.

Although Google is reportedly merging Honeycomb, Gingerbread and Google TV into one Android OS dubbed "Ice Cream," a recent discovery shows that Google is also building a tablet version of Chrome OS. The revelation is based on evidence left behind in the March and April source code for both the Chrome browser and Chrome OS.

According to CNET, the "user-agent string" text listing within the source includes the term "CrOS Touch." A virtual keyboard, also shown featuring numerous keys, is drawn in SVG for displaying within a browser. The actual browser layout itself is reportedly more touch-friendly, giving room for fingers. There's also a revamped new-tab page reportedly "optimized for touch" that will change from landscape to portrait, depending on the device orientation.

The news is somewhat surprising given that the company already has a tablet-oriented OS. Then again, we saw signs of Chrome OS for tablets as far back as last year in leaked mock-ups (seen right). According to CNET, Google has actually acknowledged that Chrome OS for tablets is in development, but wouldn't go into details.

"We are engaging in early open-source work for the tablet form factor, but we have nothing new to announce at this time," the company said, adding that Chrome OS for tablets isn't a priority. "Chrome OS was designed from the beginning to work across a variety of form factors. We expect to see different partners build different kinds of devices based on Chrome OS, but for this initial release we are targeting the notebook form factor."

So what will this mean for consumers? Given that Google's Chrome browser and OS already support web-based apps, the difference between an Android OS tablet and a Chrome OS tablet will be that one offers rich, localized features whereas the other is strictly cloud-based. That means there should be a huge difference in the overall tablet price.

But netbooks with Chrome OS pre-installed aren't slated to launch until sometime this summer. That means consumers shouldn't expect to see tablets with the customized OS any time soon considering it's not one of Google's top priorities. Still, it will be interesting to see how Android and Chrome tablets will coincide on the market whenever the latter products are released.

We expect to hear more about Google OS for tablets during Google I/O 2011 next month.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • patfactorx 08 April 2011 09:58
    I do nots want this unless its a sub $200 tablet =op
    Reply
  • mman74 08 April 2011 10:37
    Ice cream .... swwwweeeeeeeet!
    Did you see what I did there?
    Reply
  • 08 April 2011 10:43
    Isn't Android free? Isn't that how open source works. So why put Chrome OS on a tablet if you can put Android on it? Maybe if it was an X86 tablet and you wanted a quickboot OS but otherwise I dont see why the product maker would not go with android.
    Reply
  • tramit 08 April 2011 11:13
    Yay for more product fragmentation :P
    Reply
  • alidan 08 April 2011 14:24
    stm1185Isn't Android free? Isn't that how open source works. So why put Chrome OS on a tablet if you can put Android on it? Maybe if it was an X86 tablet and you wanted a quickboot OS but otherwise I dont see why the product maker would not go with android.
    all my parents do with the ipad 2 is use the internet. i can see this being a viable option for their next tablet.
    Reply
  • Griffolion 08 April 2011 20:23
    Honeycomb's browser is basically a mini version of Chrome as is. I'm not too sure where Google is going with this.
    Reply
  • bustapr 08 April 2011 20:55
    Im not accepting cloud until I get 100% assurance that there will be 0 peeking into my stuff and it costs miles below the other tabs. And it better have a darn good 3G offer, a wifi only would be stupid. Not sure what googles trying to do with this, honeycomb is supposed to be the convenient option.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 09 April 2011 10:01
    I fall even further to a pit of non-understanding as to what's the point of these.
    Reply