15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Samsung Galaxy S II

Challenger: Samsung Galaxy S II (or S2)

Processor: 1.2 GHz Dual-Core Exynos

Screen Size: 4.3-inch 800x480

iPhone Threat Level: Red

The original Galaxy S was a raging success world-wide. In the US, it is available on all of the major carriers; as the Fascinate on Verizon, the Captivate on AT&T, the keyboard-equipped Epic 4G on Sprint, and the Vibrant on T-Mobile. The Galaxy S II will likely take a similar approach.

Regardless of the processor speed in the iPhone 5, the Galaxy S II already has it 1-up’d, using an almost identical chip as the A5, but with a much faster Mali-400MP video processor. Samsung did this same thing with the original Galaxy S and the iPhone 4’s processor (that’s what Apple gets for sourcing Samsung for their chips).

As far as styling goes, the Galaxy S II is large, but also very thin, on track to become the world’s thinnest smartphone when it launches April 25th in South Korea (as well as May 1st in the UK and TBA in the US). It really does have the iPhone 5 beat in every aspect and definitely has the potential to break some of that Apple loyalty.