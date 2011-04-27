15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Motorola Droid X^2

Challenger: Motorola Droid X² (aka X^2 or X-Squared)

Processor: Nvidia Tegra 2, dual-core 1.2 GHz

Screen Size: 4.3-inch qHD (960x540)

iPhone Threat Level: Yellow

The original Droid X was a massive success, and the Droid X² (previously known as the Droid 2X) is a nearly identical phone but with some extensive internal upgrades. Going from a single-core 1 GHz processor to Nvidia’s latest dual-core 1.2 GHz Tegra 2 SoC creates a massive leap in performance, certainly on par with the offerings expected from the iPhone 5. Like its predecessor, it’ll have just about every additional feature a smartphone can, such as HDMI output, dual LED flash, and potentially 1080p video recording.

On the downside, it doesn’t seem that the Droid X² will get to play on Verizon’s super fast 4G LTE network, though the Verizon iPhone 5 likely won’t either. You're also going to have a slimmed-down version of Motoblur running atop Android 2.2 (Froyo), which might turn some potential buyers off. There’s also the small issue that the Droid X² release date is completely unknown, though still expected before the iPhone 5.