15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Motorola Atrix 4G

Challenger: Motorola Atrix 4G

Processor: Nvidia Tegra 2, dual-core 1 GHz

Screen Size: 4-inch qHD (960x540)

iPhone Threat Level: Orange

As the first dual-core smartphone released in the US, the Atrix 4G is a substantially powerful device. Nvidia’s Tegra 2 platform not only provides ample general processing power, but also leverages Nvidia’s graphics technology for advanced 2D and 3D capabilities. It’s difficult to say whether or not this will make the Atrix more powerful than the iPhone 5. If the iPhone 5 is clocked at just 800 MHz or if it only has a single core GPU, the Atrix 4G would certainly be the victor; however, if the 1.2 GHz rumors are to be believed, the Atrix will take the silver medal.

As far as 4G is concerned, the Atrix features AT&T’s HSPA+ network connectivity. Compared to Verizon’s 4G LTE or T-Mobile’s 4G HSPA+, you can barely consider AT&T’s current offerings 4G. In all likelihood, the iPhone 5 will feature identical, if not better, network speeds.

The real threat comes from the fact that the Atrix 4G is available now, with a slew of unique accessories, including a laptop dock. Anyone looking for a dual-core upgrade without waiting for the uncertain launch of the iPhone 5 may jump aboard the Atrix gravy train...if they don’t mind a slightly bulkier phone and foregoing the smoothness of iOS.