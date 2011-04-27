15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

HTC EVO 3D

Challenger: HTC EVO 3D

Processor: 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8660

Screen Size: 4.3-inch qHD Stereoscopic 3D

iPhone Threat Level: Orange

The EVO 3D is very similar to the Optimus 3D except that it has a nicer display, and Sprint’s WiMax 4G. The biggest concern with the Optimus 3D is that it’s 3D display will have a negative effect on 2D content. This is much less of an issue with the EVO 3D since it has a higher resolution qHD screen. The EVO 3D should be able to keep up with the iPhone 5, even at its highest rumored clockspeeds, and because it features HTC’s SenseUI, the EVO 3D also offers a very iPhone-like experience. Just like the Optimus 3D, the EVO 3D also has dual 5MP cameras for recording in 3D, capable of 1080p 2D and 720p 3D video.

When it comes to network speed, it’ll support Sprint’s WiMax 4G network, which doesn’t quite compare to Verizon’s 4G LTE speeds, but still manages to trounce AT&T’s HSPA+ offerings expected with the iPhone 5.