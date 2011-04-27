15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

LG Optimus 3D

Challenger: LG Optimus 3D

Processor: TI OMAP4430 dual-core 1 GHz

Screen Size: 4.3-inch 800x480 Stereoscopic 3D

iPhone Threat Level: Yellow

Glasses-free 3D displays are something everyone seems interested in today (personally, I don’t think the technology is ready). The Optimus 3D is the very first phone not only to feature this 3D display technology, but record 3D movies and photos as well. With its dual 5MP cameras, it can record 1080p 2D or 720p 3D video.

Its dual-core 1GHz processor may or may not be more powerful than the iPhone’s A5, depending on its configuration. If the iPhone 5 is clocked at 800 MHz, the Optimus 3D will have quite an edge, but if we end up seeing a 1.2 GHz clock, the Optimus will lag behind. The iPhone 5 should best the Optimus 3D in terms of gaming performance, but the 3D display will undoubtedly be an attractive option to some.

It really all comes down to consumer interest in 3D displays and whether or not it detracts from the quality of the image when using it in 2D mode.