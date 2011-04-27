15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

A Peek Inside The iPhone 5

No one outside of Apple knows for certain what kind of specs the iPhone 5 might have, given the company’s secrecy (Apple is even vague on the specs of its released products), but there are plenty of rumors and speculation. You can be fairly certain that it will feature the same dual-core A5 processor found in the iPad 2, though the speed could be anywhere from 800 MHz to 1.2 GHz (for reference, the iPad 2's A5 is clocked at 900 MHz).

You might remember when Steve Jobs said no one would want a big smartphone, referring to those with screens 4-inches and larger. Well, all signs suggest that the iPhone 5 will have a 4-inch screen, though the overall size of the phone won’t be much bigger than the iPhone 4, thanks to potentially slimmer borders around the display. While a resolution bump is always a possibility, odds are it will still sport the same 960x640 resolution to help with backwards compatibility with apps in the App Store. This is further bolstered by the fact that even the newest Quarter HD, or qHD, displays found on Motorola and HTC devices are "only" 960x540 (which is a 16:9 aspect ratio, by the way).

Will it have 4G? Who knows! AT&T’s 4G LTE network won’t be anywhere near ready for the iPhone 5 if the device comes out in 2011, and development constraints of building a Verizon 4G LTE version also make it unlikely. It should feature HSPA+ compatibility, however, which does count as a 4G standard (ITU standards excluded) and is capable of speeds up to 21 Mbps.

Other rumored features include a 12MP camera with 1080p video recording, an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip, facial recognition through the front facing camera to automatically unlock, and some very impressive battery life. Using previous iPhone releases as a barometer, the iPhone 5 will probably launch sometime in or after June, and before October of 2011. There are rumblings about a 2012 release...but we are ignoring that for the sake of this article.