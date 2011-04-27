15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Sony Ericsson Xperia Play

Challenger: Sony Ericsson Xperia Play

Processor: 1 GHz Snapdragon MSM8255

Screen Size: 4-inch 854x480

iPhone Threat Level: Orange

Many people purchase their iPhones almost primarily as gaming devices, and Apple certainly plans to market the iPhone 5 as such, pulling for game developer support in the iTunes App Store. The Xperia Play can single handedly bring this dream crashing down, simply because it has two things the iPhone doesn’t: a slide out gamepad and access to Sony's library of PlayStation games.

While it’s not exactly the PlayStation Phone everyone thought it was going to be, the Xperia Play is a PlayStation Certified Device and stands to bring a lot of PlayStation caliber games to the Android market. It’s not an end-all for Apple though, since the iPhone 5 is massively more powerful than the Play, and with the possibility of Bluetooth and snap-on gamepads, the iPhone can easily make up its disadvantage.