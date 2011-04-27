15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc
Challenger: Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc
Processor: 1 GHz Snapdragon MSM8255
Screen Size: 4.2-inch 854x480
iPhone Threat Level: Yellow
Another device that focuses more on features than performance, the Xperia Arc is a very unique find. In terms of processor performance, the Arc really doesn’t fit in with the other 2011 smartphones, being better suited with phones released last year...but that isn’t what makes it special.
Sony Ericsson put a lot of effort into the advanced features of the Xperia Arc. For starters, its display uses technology derived from Sony’s top rated Bravia TVs, creating a extremely vivid and crisp image. It also includes Sony’s latest Exmor R image sensor which allows you to take amazing quality photos in nearly zero light situations. The Arc is also a super thin phone - second only to the impending Galaxy S2 from Samsung - with great lines and a unique look. All of these are features the Apple markets heavily in the iPhone, and the Arc is definitely some strong competition.
