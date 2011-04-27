15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

LG Revolution

Challenger: LG Revolution

Processor: 1 GHz Snapdragon MSM8655

Screen Size: 4.3-inch 800x480

iPhone Threat Level: Yellow

The LG Revolution is basically just another 4G LTE smartphone for Verizon. Its specs are nearly identical to the already released HTC Thunderbolt, even using the exact same Snapdragon processor. All in all, it’s a decent phone, though it can’t really compete with the iPhone 5 on any aspect other than network speed and screen size. The Revolution has a strong following of interested potential buyers, and with an expected release date closer to Apple’s iPhone 5 launch than any other 4G LTE phones, it might pull a little bit of attention away from the iPhone 5.