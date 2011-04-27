15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

LG Revolution
Challenger: LG Revolution
Processor: 1 GHz Snapdragon MSM8655
Screen Size: 4.3-inch 800x480
iPhone Threat Level: Yellow
The LG Revolution is basically just another 4G LTE smartphone for Verizon. Its specs are nearly identical to the already released HTC Thunderbolt, even using the exact same Snapdragon processor. All in all, it’s a decent phone, though it can’t really compete with the iPhone 5 on any aspect other than network speed and screen size. The Revolution has a strong following of interested potential buyers, and with an expected release date closer to Apple’s iPhone 5 launch than any other 4G LTE phones, it might pull a little bit of attention away from the iPhone 5.
This gave me a good chuckle. Very nice article by the way, it was a pleasure to read.
The Sensation should be a very sturdy phone. If you look closely, you can see that it has a unibody exoskeleton, which I believe is made from aluminum or at least some metal allow. It doesn't cover the whole phone though, so you won't have any antenna issues like the various versions of the iPhone.
- Us existing Droid and Droid 2 owners might know more than others missing out, but a good 5 row qwerty is a pretty big deal.