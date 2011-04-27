15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Samsung Infuse 4G
Challenger: Samsung Infuse 4G
Processor: 1.2 GHz Hummingbird
Screen Size: 4.5-inch 800x480
iPhone Threat Level: Yellow
When Steve Jobs said no one wants a big phone, the Infuse 4G may have been more of what he had in mind. Its 4.5-inch is both its biggest selling point as well as its biggest deterrent. It’s not quite as big as the failed Dell Streak, but it's stil larger than virtually any other smartphone currently on the market. With the backing of Samsung, however, it certainly stands a chance to steal away any prospective iPhone buyers looking for a slightly larger device.
Its 1.2 GHz Hummingbird processor is fast, but it’s really nothing more than a refreshed version of last year’s tech. In short: the Apple A5 CPU will smoke the Infuse 4G. Then, of course, there’s the issue of 4G; just like the Atrix, the Infuse 4G uses AT&T’s 4G HSPA+ network, topping out at just 14Mbps under ideal (read: impossible to achieve in real life) conditions. There’s no reason the iPhone 5 wouldn’t be able to achieve the same speeds.
This gave me a good chuckle. Very nice article by the way, it was a pleasure to read.
The Sensation should be a very sturdy phone. If you look closely, you can see that it has a unibody exoskeleton, which I believe is made from aluminum or at least some metal allow. It doesn't cover the whole phone though, so you won't have any antenna issues like the various versions of the iPhone.
- Us existing Droid and Droid 2 owners might know more than others missing out, but a good 5 row qwerty is a pretty big deal.