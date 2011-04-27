15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Samsung Infuse 4G

Challenger: Samsung Infuse 4G

Processor: 1.2 GHz Hummingbird

Screen Size: 4.5-inch 800x480

iPhone Threat Level: Yellow

When Steve Jobs said no one wants a big phone, the Infuse 4G may have been more of what he had in mind. Its 4.5-inch is both its biggest selling point as well as its biggest deterrent. It’s not quite as big as the failed Dell Streak, but it's stil larger than virtually any other smartphone currently on the market. With the backing of Samsung, however, it certainly stands a chance to steal away any prospective iPhone buyers looking for a slightly larger device.

Its 1.2 GHz Hummingbird processor is fast, but it’s really nothing more than a refreshed version of last year’s tech. In short: the Apple A5 CPU will smoke the Infuse 4G. Then, of course, there’s the issue of 4G; just like the Atrix, the Infuse 4G uses AT&T’s 4G HSPA+ network, topping out at just 14Mbps under ideal (read: impossible to achieve in real life) conditions. There’s no reason the iPhone 5 wouldn’t be able to achieve the same speeds.