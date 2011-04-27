15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

HTC Thunderbolt

Challenger: HTC Thunderbolt

Processor: 1GHz Snapdragon MSM8655

Screen Size: 4.3-inch 800x480

iPhone Threat Level: Orange

The HTC Thunderbolt is Verizon’s very first 4G LTE smartphone, and it has gotten a lot of attention because of it. With real life download speeds hitting around 25Mbps, the iPhone 5 simply won’t be able to compete, even if it turns out to be HSPA+ capable. The Thunderbolt is also an extremely well built device, with solid construction and thoughtful kickstand.

Network speed is the only place where it has the iPhone 5 beat though. Apart from the 4G LTE antenna, the Thunderbolt is really nothing more than a tweaked EVO 4G, even sharing a similar 1GHz single core processor. It is a fast and capable processor, but it just pales in comparison to the iPhone 5. As many reviewers pegged it, the Thunderbolt is a 2010 smartphone with a 2011 network radio.