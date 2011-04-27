15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

HTC Thunderbolt
Challenger: HTC Thunderbolt
Processor: 1GHz Snapdragon MSM8655
Screen Size: 4.3-inch 800x480
iPhone Threat Level: Orange
The HTC Thunderbolt is Verizon’s very first 4G LTE smartphone, and it has gotten a lot of attention because of it. With real life download speeds hitting around 25Mbps, the iPhone 5 simply won’t be able to compete, even if it turns out to be HSPA+ capable. The Thunderbolt is also an extremely well built device, with solid construction and thoughtful kickstand.
Network speed is the only place where it has the iPhone 5 beat though. Apart from the 4G LTE antenna, the Thunderbolt is really nothing more than a tweaked EVO 4G, even sharing a similar 1GHz single core processor. It is a fast and capable processor, but it just pales in comparison to the iPhone 5. As many reviewers pegged it, the Thunderbolt is a 2010 smartphone with a 2011 network radio.
This gave me a good chuckle. Very nice article by the way, it was a pleasure to read.
The Sensation should be a very sturdy phone. If you look closely, you can see that it has a unibody exoskeleton, which I believe is made from aluminum or at least some metal allow. It doesn't cover the whole phone though, so you won't have any antenna issues like the various versions of the iPhone.
- Us existing Droid and Droid 2 owners might know more than others missing out, but a good 5 row qwerty is a pretty big deal.