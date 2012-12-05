Gmail 2.0 Hits iOS; Adds New Design, Features

Google has unveiled a redesigned Gmail application for Apple's iPhone and iPad, delivering a new design and several features.



"With version 2.0 of the app, you'll get a totally new look and feel, plus a bunch of improvements like profile pictures in messages, numerous new animations from swivels to transitions and infinite scrolling in the message lists," the search engine giant said.



The new version of the app also offers "many new time-saving features. For example, when you search, autocomplete predictions will appear as you type, shaving off precious seconds (and typos). Plus, you can RSVP to Google Calendar invites as well as +1 and comment on Google+ posts directly from the app."



Gmail 2.0 for iOS now supports multiple accounts, Google confirmed. "You can now login to up to five Google Accounts from the menu and switch between them with a couple taps."



The app can be downloaded here. However, there have been reports regarding the app refusing to update for users who have already downloaded it. A workaround is deleting the app and installing another copy directly from the App Store.

