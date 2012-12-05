Gmail 2.0 Hits iOS; Adds New Design, Features

Google has unveiled a redesigned Gmail application for Apple's iPhone and iPad, delivering a new design and several features.
"With version 2.0 of the app, you'll get a totally new look and feel, plus a bunch of improvements like profile pictures in messages, numerous new animations from swivels to transitions and infinite scrolling in the message lists," the search engine giant said.
The new version of the app also offers "many new time-saving features. For example, when you search, autocomplete predictions will appear as you type, shaving off precious seconds (and typos). Plus, you can RSVP to Google Calendar invites as well as +1 and comment on Google+ posts directly from the app."
Gmail 2.0 for iOS now supports multiple accounts, Google confirmed. "You can now login to up to five Google Accounts from the menu and switch between them with a couple taps."
The app can be downloaded here. However, there have been reports regarding the app refusing to update for users who have already downloaded it. A workaround is deleting the app and installing another copy directly from the App Store.
assasin32 05 December 2012 05:50Why is it not still in Beta?Reply
house70 05 December 2012 07:13assasin32Why is it not still in Beta?I would guess because it works well. The 'problem' with the update is common for apps that get major makeovers from one version to another, and a clean install is always best in this case anyways.Reply
danwat1234 05 December 2012 14:52Why can't they just use Gmail through the browser in desktop mode?Reply