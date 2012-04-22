Trending

Gmail Meter Gives You Analytics of Your Email

Google Meter gives you a statistical breakdown of your email usage, giving you an objective view on your email habits.

Ever been curious to see a breakdown of your email patterns? Well, now you can.

Google Apps Script contributor Romain Vinlard developed a Google Apps Script tool that, at the beginning of each month, analyzes your inbox and sends you an email of the statistics. These statistics show you the peak hours in which you send and receive emails, the breakdown of what categories your emails are filed under, word counts of the emails you send out, and the volume of email you send and receive each month.

Gmail Meter is definitely a useful tool to get an objective feel for how well you manage your emails. For folks who desperately need to organize their inboxes, Gmail Meter is definitely a good way to get started.

If you want to use Gmail Meter, it isn’t just a simple install. The official Google blog has posted a video and a set of instructions that are pretty easy to follow to help get you set up:

“It is easy to set up Gmail Meter. First, go to Google Docs and open a Spreadsheet. Click on Tools > Script Gallery. Search for “Gmail Meter” and click Install. You will now see a new menu item called Gmail Meter on your spreadsheet. Click on Gmail Meter > Get a Report. You can then choose the type of report. Preparing a report may take some time and you will get an email once the report is ready.”

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sharpiedpanda 22 April 2012 12:11
    Makes you wonder if google is keeping that info under wraps
  • JOSHSKORN 22 April 2012 12:20
    I don't get it. What's the point?
  • alidan 22 April 2012 12:26
    hope it works in html gmail...
  • alikum 22 April 2012 17:50
    JOSHSKORNI don't get it. What's the point?To let u know that they've been watching you
  • freggo 22 April 2012 22:06
    I think we can all remember the 'active' email contacts.
    It would be more interesting to get a reminder of the 'dead' contacts in the list.
    If you/they did not write in 2+ years chances are the address is dead anyway and can be removed.

    Or maybe Google should have an 'auto check' system where it just pings an email address to see if it is still active.
  • jeilimis 22 April 2012 22:11
    You're Special.

  • bison88 23 April 2012 03:28
    Eric Schmidt started the trend of taking what seemed like "good" ideas and making them look creepy. Disappointing to see even without his general influence the trend seems to still continue. I guess it has its uses for some people, but for the average email user it just looks and sounds creepy and useless as if the entire purpose is to show the user the flexibility and power that Google can leverage based off there use of their systems.
  • eddieroolz 23 April 2012 10:55
    Spying just got a lot more real..
  • phump 24 April 2012 00:54
    Awesome! I've been doing similar things on my own but I can't access data the same way.
