Sony Hacker GeoHot Now Working at Facebook

By

George Hotz, better known in some circles as GeoHot, garnered quite a lot of attention when he was sued by Sony for his PlayStation 3 hack. However, it seems things are going quite well for the 21-year-old now.

Hacker George Hotz is best known for his work in cracking the iPhone and the PS3, but it seems he's now picked up a day job at Facebook. TechUnwrapped reports that Joshua Hill, a member of the Chronic-Dev Team group responsible for iOS jailbreak tool greenpois0n, said during a recent interview that Hotz had declined a challenge to find a bootrom exploit for the iPad 2. Hotz apparently said no because he wanted to keep publicity to a minimum and focus on his day job at Facebook.

Though it's unclear what Hotz has been hired to do, and he has not yet commented publicly on his new role at the social network, TechMeme's Gabe Rivera located the following update that appeared on Hotz's Facebook wall on June 22:

"Facebook is really an amazing place to work...first hackathon over."

He also lists Facebook as one of his 'networks' on the site.

Hotz and Sony settled out of court in April of this year. The full terms of the settlement were not disclosed but Sony did say that part of the deal was a permanent injunction.

"It was never my intention to cause any users trouble or to make piracy easier," Hotz said at the time. "I’m happy to have the litigation behind me."

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • xerroz 28 June 2011 10:35
    Probably taking coffee to everyone's desk
    Reply
  • Khimera2000 28 June 2011 10:38
    Looks like a potentialy new white hat. If so good on them. Forming good relations with the people most likely able to rip your sight and security apart is a good thing for buisness in the long run in my opinion.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 28 June 2011 10:56
    xerrozProbably taking coffee to everyone's deskand he still makes more than me =
    Reply
  • soccerdocks 28 June 2011 11:19
    What is meant by a "permanent injunction"?
    Reply
  • ukee1593 28 June 2011 12:45
    http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/permanent+injunction
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 28 June 2011 13:12
    Not that I agree with his moves, but he's a good asset to piss off those at Apple. Too bad he's not doing it anymore...
    Reply
  • alidan 28 June 2011 13:22
    soccerdocksWhat is meant by a "permanent injunction"?he cant release anything that he knows about the ps3 hacking that isnt already out there without either being liable to civil suit (sony WOULD WIN this one, hands down, because of the agreement) or possibly a more serious, prison time offence.
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 28 June 2011 15:53
    Very astute, make a name for yourself then wait for the job offers to roll in.

    If it wasn't Facebook it would have been Google, someone is always willing to pay money for a technically proficient individual, the whole PS3 and iOS thing was probably the best resume in the world.
    Reply
  • killerclick 28 June 2011 18:13
    I bet he's rolling in the p**y!
    Reply
  • nebun 28 June 2011 19:19
    really?....what do you think he is doing at facebook....he is hacking your accounts
    Reply