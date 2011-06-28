Sony Hacker GeoHot Now Working at Facebook

Hacker George Hotz is best known for his work in cracking the iPhone and the PS3, but it seems he's now picked up a day job at Facebook. TechUnwrapped reports that Joshua Hill, a member of the Chronic-Dev Team group responsible for iOS jailbreak tool greenpois0n, said during a recent interview that Hotz had declined a challenge to find a bootrom exploit for the iPad 2. Hotz apparently said no because he wanted to keep publicity to a minimum and focus on his day job at Facebook.

Though it's unclear what Hotz has been hired to do, and he has not yet commented publicly on his new role at the social network, TechMeme's Gabe Rivera located the following update that appeared on Hotz's Facebook wall on June 22:

"Facebook is really an amazing place to work...first hackathon over."

He also lists Facebook as one of his 'networks' on the site.

Hotz and Sony settled out of court in April of this year. The full terms of the settlement were not disclosed but Sony did say that part of the deal was a permanent injunction.



"It was never my intention to cause any users trouble or to make piracy easier," Hotz said at the time. "I’m happy to have the litigation behind me."